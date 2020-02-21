Michigan Adoption Agency To Stop International Adoptions Program

Bethany Christian Services, a Grand Rapids-based child service organization, will stop its international adoptions program in 2021. This will leave only a few intercountry adoption agencies in the state of Michigan.

“In the last decade, international adoption practices have dramatically changed around the world,” said Kristi Gleason, the vice president of global programs for Bethany. “Nations like Russia, Guatemala, and Ethiopia have closed their doors to international adoptions altogether.”

Gleason says in some countries where Bethany has helped hundreds of children find homes every year, it now processes fewer than a dozen adoptions annually. The declining number of eligible children for adoption is leading the global nonprofit to close its doors t international adoption.

Changing laws and practices have made it nearly impossible to adopt children internationally, Gleason said. But in-country services are fortunately thriving as countries focus on helping children find foster and adoptive families in their own communities.

“Our decision to phase out international adoption is not a criticism of the program but a reflection of our desire to serve children in their own communities,” Gleason said.

As of 2018, Michigan was among the top 20 adopting states for international children from China, Ethiopia, Russia, South Korea, and Ukraine. The number of international adoptions peaked in the U.S. in 2004, according to the State Department, when 23,000 international children were adopted.

In 2018, the number of international adoptions declined to 4,058. Only 107 international adoptions were finalized in Michigan that year. The reasons for the decline in adoptions vary including stricter adoption laws and costly accreditation standards for adoption agencies. Some countries have also placed bans on international adoptions to reduce the risk of human trafficking.

“We applaud countries that are committing to build child welfare systems that protect children,” Gleason said. “In fact, Bethany has been helping countries do this for almost as long as we’ve had international programs.

Other international placement agencies in Michigan include Adoption Associates in Farmington Hills, Families Through Adoption in Grand Rapids, and Hands Across The Water in Ann Arbor.

Executive director of the Michigan Federation for Children and Families Janet Snyder says that Bethany’s decision to stop its international adoptions program will open the door for more U.S. children to find permanent homes.

According to Detroit News, adopting children in the U.S. through the domestic welfare system is also considerably cheaper than adopting a child from overseas. Depending on the country, it can cost anywhere between $20,000 to $50,000 to adopt a child from overseas. That doesn’t include documentation fees, application fees, translation fees, medical examination fees, and visa fees. Overseas adoption is often almost as expensive as surrogacy, which can cost up to $200,000.

Adopting a child in the domestic welfare system typically costs $200 and is sometimes even free not including attorney fees. In places like Oahu, the most populated island of Hawaii, adoption fees are only $175. Many U.S. children who are adopted are also eligible for medical insurance and subsidies whereas internationally-adopted children aren’t.