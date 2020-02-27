Michigan Among The Top 3 States For Most Frozen Pipes

Michigan is among the top three states for frozen pipe damage, new data shows. According to State Farm’s 2019 report on frozen pipes, over $23 million damage claims were filed in Michigan last year and over 1,000 households reported pipe damage.

“Damage resulting from frozen pipes is the most common winter loss claim,” said Jeff Feid, the loss mitigation administrator for State Farm.

Under typical weather conditions, stainless steel pipes can last up to 100 years. But freezing temperatures can cause water to expand and break these pipes, causing flooding and other damage with the potential for mold.

“The good news,” said Fied, “is that most of the time it can be prevented through a few simple steps.”

State Farm says these are some of the ways Michigan homeowners can reduce their risk of frozen pipes and prevent pipe damage:

Maintain a 55-degree indoor temperature. It can be tempting to set your thermostat lower when you’re out of the house and then turn the heat up when you get home again. But fluctuating indoor temperatures puts your pipes at greater risk for freezing. Keep your indoor temperatures above 55 degrees Fahrenheit and try not to change the thermostat too much.

Keep cabinet doors open overnight. It's recommended to keep doors and cabinet doors open at night to allow warm indoor air to reach your pipes when outdoor temperatures are dropping. Open doors allow for better air circulation.

Let faucets drip overnight. Overnight temperatures are the coldest, which is why it's recommended to let faucets drip at night rather than during the day. A steady drip allows moving water to keep the pipe open. Stillwater inside the pipe has a greater chance of freezing.

Insulate your pipes. Non-insulated pipes are at extreme risk of freezing and bursting during the winter months, especially during Michigan winters. Both exposed and non-exposed water pipes need to be well-insulated.

Seal cracks and gaps. Cracks and gaps around your home, especially near exposed water pipes, allow cold air to reach your plumbing. Seal these gaps to keep indoor temperatures stable and warm and to reduce the risk of frozen pipes.

Hawaii was the only state without a freeze damage claim in 2019. The state of New York came in second for freeze damage and Illinois came in first.