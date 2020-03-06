Michigan Breathalyzers Back in Action, Despite Fraud Investigation

Drunk driving is a national problem, but Michigan has had particular issues coming up with a solution. Throughout the U.S., 29 people die in motor vehicle crashes related to alcohol-impaired drivers each day. And in Michigan, the number of drunk driving fatalities has been on the rise. In 2018, there were 315 fatalities (and 5,392 injuries) that resulted from alcohol-related crashes, representing an 11.3% increase from the year prior.

In response, the state has fairly strict penalties in place — even for first-time offenders. First DUI offense penalties can include license suspension, substantial fines, community service, mandatory alcohol program attendance, required car ignition locking device installation, and more. The problem, however, is that Michigan law enforcement may not have been able to facilitate proper sobriety checks or arrests due to the inaccuracy of the breathalyzer devices being used.

Back in January, Michigan State Police suspended use of the more than 200 Datamaster DMT breathalyzers being used by the department. The move followed the opening of an investigation into potential fraud committed by the contract employees of Intoximeters, a Datamaster vendor. Although the discrepancies discovered didn’t directly impact the results of breath tests, police stated that it appeared that some certification records pertaining to device service and maintenance had been falsified — meaning that all devices needed to be taken out of service in order to re-calibrate the instruments and verify they would provide accurate results during testing. As a result, police officers had to rely on blood testing in the interim.

Over the last 40 years, there’s been a 500% increase in the U.S. inmate population. As yet, it’s unclear as to whether any of the contractors being investigated for fraud will be held responsible in a court of law — though, if they are, it will be through civil litigation. While the investigation is still pending, Michigan law enforcement recently announced that all 203 breathalyzer devices examined for documentation problems have now been tested and are back in circulation.

It’s important to note that the devices taken out of service were not the roadside breathalyzers used at sobriety checkpoints or initial arrests. The Datamaster devices were used in jail facilities and police stations to confirm blood alcohol content levels after an individual has been arrested. Still, the necessity to make a temporary switch to blood draws represented a burden for the state, as these tests come with slower results; while the accuracy and substance detection potential is superb, law enforcement was eager to get things back to normal.

During the probe, police identified eight breathalyzer machines and 52 separate cases with record discrepancies. Law enforcement found that the contract technicians had incorrectly recorded test data and had even shared password information with jail staff members. Ultimately, that means nagging questions still remain about the supplier and its contractors, despite the fact that the supplier provided a “corrective action plan.” The actions of those contractors caused at least impaired driving cases statewide to be dismissed — so Michigan police want to be sure to get it right this time around.

As of yet, no charges have been formally filed in the investigation. And no matter what, Michigan motorists need to remember not to drink and drive. They likely won’t be able to count on their charges being dismissed due to fraud.