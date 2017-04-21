Home Contributed Michigan Created 10,700 Tech Jobs During 2016
Michigan Created 10,700 Tech Jobs During 2016
Contributed
0

Michigan Created 10,700 Tech Jobs During 2016

0
blue digital binary data on computer screen
now viewing

Michigan Created 10,700 Tech Jobs During 2016

sport shoes at fashionable shop
now playing

Payless Shoes Closing 10 Locations in Michigan

4-20 SBC cleanup 6x-cr
now playing

Spring clean-up

4-20 Boat basin 5x-cr
now playing

Planning chair seeks more counsel on dunes requeats

4-20 Daffodil Trail 6x-cr
now playing

Old School House Daffodil Trail blooms

firelights
now playing

Emergency calls flat through 2017 first quarter

4-20 Rotary scholar 5x-cr
now playing

Rotary honors VanderRoest

stfdpatch
now playing

Fire department honors staff

4-13 Schutte Dan 4x-cr
now playing

Christian artist Schutte to perform May 5 at Douglas UCC

letter to the editor
now playing

Letter to the Editor

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

According to a CompTIA study, Michigan ranks 10th in the nation for technology careers, boasting an estimated 222,000 employees working in tech-related fields. And in 2016 the state’s tech industry grew by an impressive 5% — that’s about 10,700 new technology jobs.

The technology sector accounts for almost 6.6%, or $30.7 billion, of the cumulative state economy, which is a number that’s likely to keep growing. It’s also an accomplishment many state officials are proud of.

“Over the past six years, we’ve worked hard to attract talent and close the skills gap, including in the hi-tech world, and have created nearly 500,000 private-sector jobs,” Gov. Rick Snyder said in a recent press release.

Snyder added that he hopes the “talented workforce and high-tech industry” in Michigan grows even larger in the coming years.

The large growth in Michigan’s tech sector is thanks in large part to the automotive industry in the Southeastern part of the state. Some auto experts predict that smart cars built in the 2020s will feature anywhere from 10 to 50 Ethernet ports and high-speed WiFi. And with Michigan becoming a hub for self-driving car technology, the lines between auto companies and tech companies are blurring fast.

However, the largest amount of job growth occurred in the engineering field, specifically in RandD and testing labs, computer systems design, and IT services. Aside from that, the most common tech jobs across Michigan are mechanical engineers, industrial engineers, and computer user-support specialists.

Despite the major job growth in Michigan’s tech sector, it seems the state is still struggling to keep wages competitive for such high-level jobs. The average Michigan technology employee earned $89,200 in 2016. Although that’s 77% higher than the average annual state salary, it puts Michigan at 21st nationally in technology wages.

Todd Thibodeaux, president and CEO of CompTIA, which ran the study, said in a press release that Michigan’s tech sector is essential to the economy.

“[The] data affirms the strength and vitality of Michigan’s tech industry and attests to its essential standing,” he said.

Related Posts
sport shoes at fashionable shop

Payless Shoes Closing 10 Locations in Michigan

Contributor 0

First Home Demolished Following Fraser Sinkhole

Contributor 0

What To Expect From The New iPhone Update

Contributor 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video