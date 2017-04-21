Michigan Created 10,700 Tech Jobs During 2016

According to a CompTIA study, Michigan ranks 10th in the nation for technology careers, boasting an estimated 222,000 employees working in tech-related fields. And in 2016 the state’s tech industry grew by an impressive 5% — that’s about 10,700 new technology jobs.

The technology sector accounts for almost 6.6%, or $30.7 billion, of the cumulative state economy, which is a number that’s likely to keep growing. It’s also an accomplishment many state officials are proud of.

“Over the past six years, we’ve worked hard to attract talent and close the skills gap, including in the hi-tech world, and have created nearly 500,000 private-sector jobs,” Gov. Rick Snyder said in a recent press release.

Snyder added that he hopes the “talented workforce and high-tech industry” in Michigan grows even larger in the coming years.

The large growth in Michigan’s tech sector is thanks in large part to the automotive industry in the Southeastern part of the state. Some auto experts predict that smart cars built in the 2020s will feature anywhere from 10 to 50 Ethernet ports and high-speed WiFi. And with Michigan becoming a hub for self-driving car technology, the lines between auto companies and tech companies are blurring fast.

However, the largest amount of job growth occurred in the engineering field, specifically in RandD and testing labs, computer systems design, and IT services. Aside from that, the most common tech jobs across Michigan are mechanical engineers, industrial engineers, and computer user-support specialists.

Despite the major job growth in Michigan’s tech sector, it seems the state is still struggling to keep wages competitive for such high-level jobs. The average Michigan technology employee earned $89,200 in 2016. Although that’s 77% higher than the average annual state salary, it puts Michigan at 21st nationally in technology wages.

Todd Thibodeaux, president and CEO of CompTIA, which ran the study, said in a press release that Michigan’s tech sector is essential to the economy.

“[The] data affirms the strength and vitality of Michigan’s tech industry and attests to its essential standing,” he said.