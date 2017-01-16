Michigan Man Finds Out About Infrequently Enforced Automobile Law the Hard Way

Warming up your car seems pretty standard. Start the car, finish getting ready, and grab your coffee before heading back out to a toasty warm vehicle, right? It sounds great, and for many people it’s something of a morning routine in the winter. However, that morning routine could actually get you a ticket depending on your state’s laws.

One Michigan man found that out the hard way when he came out of his home this week to find his car, still idling in his driveway as he left it, but with a ticket posted to his windshield.

The ticket cited Nick Taylor for leaving a running vehicle with keys in the ignition unattended. the car may have still been in Taylor’s driveway, but the law doesn’t take that factor into account.

Vehicle neglect costs the U.S. economy approximately $2 billion annually, but idling your car could take a good chunk out of your pocket if you get a ticket.

Taylor has since made a Facebook post that has garnered a fair amount of attention. In the post, he berates the officer who issued the ticket and accuses them of “wasting the taxpayer’s money.” He also said that “everyone warms up their car” in his neighborhood.

Despite how cold it gets, or whether or not “everyone” is doing it, the fact remains that leaving a running vehicle unattended is illegal in the state of Michigan. Laws about idling cars differ depending on what state you live in, and a few states even make exceptions if the temperature drops below a certain level.

In Michigan you can start your car with a remote starter, but can’t leave your car running with the keys in the ignition. If your keys are found in your unattended, running car, it is considered a local and state violation.

Many people may wonder why this law is in effect, but the answer is quite simple. “If you start your car and leave it, then someone might jump in and steal it because I know people that’s happened to,” explained Christa Parkinson, from Flint.

Taylor claims that he didn’t know it was illegal to leave a car unattended while it was running in a person’s own driveway. He is due to appear in court for his ticket later in January.