Michigan Manufacturers Association Honored For Their Investment In Youth

The Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA) has been honored with the SME Education Foundation’s 2017 Outstanding Partner Award. According to a recent press release, the association has been effective in preparing young people for careers in STEM.

“From day one, the Michigan Manufacturers Association has been an outstanding partner, introducing us to manufacturing leaders in the state who are challenged with finding and retaining a skilled workforce,” Brian Glowiak, vice president of the SME Education Foundation, said in the release. “We are confident that joining efforts with MMA will help develop the pipeline of skilled technicians.”

The SME Education Foundation partners with various organizations to offer scholarships to students pursuing higher degrees in engineering and technology. The foundation started this effort with their Partnership Response In Manufacturing Education, PRIME, program. By partnering with MMA, the foundation has a closer connection with state manufacturing plants, boosting local jobs and education in the process.

There are many factors that protect the integrity of a product. A pharmaceutical company will select more secure packaging systems, food manufacturers will select a full-circle hammer mill to produce a 20% coarser grind, and an athletics company will select a scientifically-tested cushioning system in their helmets to reduce concussions. But the quality of a company’s management and employees is what truly drives their success.

MMA President and CEO Chuck Hadden said in the press release that the organization is driven by boosting this success with fresh talent.

“The Michigan Manufacturers Association is excited about the potential opportunities to boost the talent pipeline and improve the image of manufacturing careers to youth across Michigan,” he said. “Manufacturing is the largest sector in the Michigan economy, and we’re proud to partner with the SME Education Foundation and the PRIME network to deliver real talent solutions.”

This honor comes as manufacturing in Michigan seems to be on the rise. Several new manufacturing plants have opened or expanded recently, including animal health company Zoetis and Axalta Coating Systems. In a recent commentary published in The Hill, Gad Levanon and Diane Lim said that Michigan needs to invest in younger talent.

“To sustain the manufacturing recovery in Michigan, public and private sector leaders alike will need to better encourage younger Michiganders to stay and work in Michigan manufacturing (like their parents did), and attract people from other states and countries to reside there” they said.