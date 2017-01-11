Michigan Ranks 8th in Nation for Best Drivers

Think Michigan is full of bad drivers? Think again.

In a new study released by CarInsuranceComparison.com, Michigan has been ranked as 8th best for car safety nationwide. This study took into consideration the key factors of fatality rate from car crashes, failure to obey street signs, speeding rates, and drunk driving statistics in order to come up with the findings.

When broken down, Michigan was ranked 18th in fatality rate, 4th in drivers obeying rules of the road, 10th for occurrences of drunken driving, and 16th for speeding. The state’s worst category was in careless driving, coming in at 32nd place.

The study also looked at how drivers view safety in their own car, including having an invalid drivers license, lack of car insurance, and not wearing a seat belt. The seat belt findings are pretty consistent with those nationwide– according to 2010 data from the CDC, drivers between the ages of 18-34 are less likely than drivers over 35 to wear their seat belts. On top of that, men are 10% less likely to wear their seat belts than women.

All in all, back in 2015 there was a total of 297,023 traffic crashes throughout the state along with 963 fatalities and 74,157 injuries. The numbers for 2016 are not yet available, but state officials hope that with this new ranking in mind they will be slightly lower than 2015.

For a safer new year on the road, the AAA has some recommendations that when followed, can go far in reducing the number of traffic accidents and fatalities. They include: