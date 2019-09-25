Michigan Software Company Launches Cost-Saving App For Trucking Companies

With about 1.2 million trucking companies in the U.S. and 7.8 million people employed in trucking-related jobs (up 100,00 from the previous year), it’s fair to say that the trucking industry is doing well.

And thanks to a new app from a Michigan software firm, trucking companies are about to get a lot more efficient.

MIWATEC, LLC is announcing the launch of a new app called LoadTraxx, which is being touted as a revolutiponary program for the short haul trucking industry.

The app promises to combine an online, administrative dashboard with a load tracking app for truckers to act as an invoicing and tracking platform. LoadTraxxx is built to help trucking companies retain revenue that’s often lost as the result of disorganized or missing paperwork.

With LoadTraxx, short haul trackers can set customers, log materials, select locations for loading and unloading, enter load weights, and more. Drivers no longer need to drop off physical copies of their load summaries, instead submitting them — complete with pit tickets, mileage, and fuel receipts — to the app’s dashboard, which syncs the data in rea-time. The software also boasts a reporting feature for payroll, fuel tax, and other departments.

“Short haul trucking companies are losing money every day due to messy or misplaced paperwork. We knew there was a better way, so we created one,” LoadTraxx Co-Owner Jordan Hillstrom says. “We set out to build a product that would transform a costly method that the trucking industry has been using for years,” said Jordan Hillstrom.”

The LoadTraxx website has free trials of the app available now. The company also offers around-the-clock tech support and is actively working on growing its sales and support teams throughout the country.

If you’re a business owner thinking of testing the software for yourself, be sure to send your feedback to the company.

“Someone asked me when our product will be done. My response? Never!” Hillstrom says. “The repetitive hauling industry is evolving, as will the LoadTraxx software product line. I am always encouraging companies to use our software and provide us feedback. Just don’t be surprised when you see your suggestions integrated into our software program.”