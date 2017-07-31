Home News Featured Stories Michigan’s Cherry Harvest Bound To Be Sweet (And Savory)
Michigan’s Cherry Harvest Bound To Be Sweet (And Savory)
The sweet cherries might not have been quite ripe enough for picking during the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City at the beginning of the month, but now the trees are ready to be shaken. And you can bet that Michigan residents are gobbling up as much of these summery superfruits as they can.

Traverse’s festival has been an area tradition since the early 1900s, but the city prides itself on its national impact, too. The first Cherry Queen was crowned in 1925, and the week of July 6 was proclaimed to be National Cherry Festival Week — and extended to take up that whole time — during the mid-1960s. The city even set a world record by baking the largest cherry pie on earth in 1987. According to the festival’s official website, it weighed 28,350 pounds and was over 17 feet in diameter.

While visitors may not find pies quite that large during the festival today, they can find an endless amount of offerings that feature Michigan’s bounty. Moomers Homemade Ice Cream uses local black cherries in its flavors, and a local chain called Peace, Love, and Donuts showed off their “Peter, Paul, and Cherry” donuts — complete with cream cheese frosting, white chocolate shavings, and Michigan cherries — during the festival. There are also plenty of restaurants that use the fruits as accompaniments to steak and pork. So whether residents opt to get their cherry fix on romantic, classic, or modern dinnerware or right off the tree, they’re bound to be delicious.

Although they’re a bit of a treat, cherries provide a wealth of healthy benefits, too. A Michigan State University study found that cherries can reduce tissue inflammation and protect the body’s arteries from the damage that causes heart disease. They can also reduce arthritis, help you lose weight, and even allow you to get a better night’s sleep.

The festival fell a little early for prime cherry season, but growers say that all the rain has allowed them to ripen at record speed. Farmers have started shaking their trees for harvest. Sweet cherries are followed by dark sweets and then tart cherries, which means Michigan residents can eat them for the rest of the month, even if they missed the festival. And for those who want to get in on the action themselves, there are plenty of U-pick locations throughout the state.

