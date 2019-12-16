Michigan’s Flu Season Is Already In High Gear, Here’s How To Prevent It

It’s officially flu season and those who haven’t yet gotten their flu shot might want to consider making an appointment. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu activity is at its highest level in five southeastern states and Puerto Rico.

In the week ending November 23, up to 10 states had widespread flu activity while only six states had a widespread activity the week before.

Children are being hit especially hard by the flu this year

The flu this season is spreading fast and children are being hit especially hard. Influenza B, which is often more severe in children than in adults, usually appears toward the end of the season in smaller numbers compared to Influenza A.

However, this year, Influenza B is showing up more often. And unfortunately, many people haven’t been vaccinated this early in flu season.

“If it stays like this, Influenza B is going to impact kids, and that’s always hard,” said Lynnette Brammer, the team leader of the CDC’s domestic influenza surveillance team.

At least five children in the U.S. have died of the flu thus far this season.

Flu shots are still widely available for adults and children. Brammer says the vaccine this year looks like it’ll be a good match for this season’s flu, which could be severe.

The flu vaccine is your number one precaution

The number one precaution you can take against the flu is to get the flu vaccine. Flu shots protect against three out of the four different strains of the flu virus and can help make symptoms more manageable if you become infected with the fourth strain.

If your children weren’t vaccinated at the beginning of the school year because the vaccine wasn’t available at the time, be sure to contact your pediatrician and try again. It’s important not to forget to have your child vaccinated.

Children are often more susceptible to the flu virus because they have weaker immune systems compared to adults. What’s more, children are in close quarters during school hours, which increases the risk of germs being spread. Even 87% of private schools have just under 300 students.

Other ways you can prevent the flu

Even if you’ve received the flu vaccine, it’s important to take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of germs and bacteria. While it may be flu season, colds and other viruses can still make you and your children sick.

Here are a few ways you can prevent the flu and other viruses from spreading this season:

Wipe down tech devices and screens. You might wash your hands frequently, but the germs and bacteria on your hands before you washed them might still be lingering on your phone or tablet. Up to 40% of parents report that their kids spend at least three hours a day using digital devices and approximately 481,000 drivers use their phones while driving. Remember to wipe down your tech devices periodically and not to use your phone when you’re behind the wheel. Be wary of bacteria while you’re traveling. While you’re traveling during the holiday season, make sure that you’re frequently washing your hands. Avoid touching your face or eyes after being in a store, gas station, or pit-stop. If you can, consider staying in allergen-friendly rooms while you’re at a hotel, too. According to a study by the Survey Research Institute at Cornell University, up to 59% of travelers said they would choose one hotel over another if they have allergen-friendly rooms available. Keep up with your healthy habits. It’s all too easy to stay inside and hibernate during the winter season. But it’s important to continue your healthy habits to keep your body and immune system in good shape. Foods that are high in antioxidants like blackberries and blueberries can help to boost your immune system during the flu season. And if jogging in the snow doesn’t sound fun to you, you can walk instead. In fact, up to 30% of Americans over the age of 15 said they walk for exercise, making it the most popular form of exercise in the country. Watch what you’re putting in your mouth. It’s important to keep your hands away from your eyes and face to prevent the spread of bacteria. But it’s also important to keep things like your fingernails, pen caps, and pencil erasers out of your mouth. Remember that your dental health impacts the rest of your body’s health, not just your teeth and gums. There’s a reason why 84.6% of kids between the ages of two and 17 visited the dentist in 2016. When you put a pen in your mouth to chew on during your office meeting, you’re directly transferring any bacteria from that pen into your body.

Flu season is peaking early this year and it’s important to take the necessary precautions to keep yourself and your family safe and healthy. Make your appointment to get your flu vaccine if you haven’t already and follow the tips above to prevent germs and bacteria from spreading this season.