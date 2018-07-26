Mill Pond scholarships go to Saugatuck, Fennville grads

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Recent Saugatuck and Fennville high school graduates Keegan Seifert and Elijah Sessions will find starting college more affordable thanks to Mill Pond Realty Inc. scholarships of $1,000 each.

The two had their “Follow Your Dreams” essays chosen from entrants by Mill Pond staff for best describing the value of teamwork experiences at home, in school, within the community and at work.

“We are seeking students who show passion, heart and a vision to follow your dreams,” said the fourth annual contest guidelines.

“I started in business at age 20 and opened my own hometown real estate company when I was 29,” said Mill Pond broker and owner Laura Durham, whose firm is celebrating its 27th year.

“It’s a privilege to recognize and help passionate, hardworking students pursue their own dreams of serving others,” Durham said.

Seifert, the son of Mike and Amy Seifert, was involved at SHS in cross country and track. He has also won Saugatuck Education Association and Butler Business scholarships. He plans to attend Michigan State University this fall with a business preference.

“I am interested,” said Seifert, “in someday opening an outdoors-oriented store and encouraging young people to appreciate nature.

Hal Hutchinson, a retiree with whom I’ve hunted and fished, has been an inspiration to me,” he said.

Sessions, the son of Lisa Steven Sessions, plans to use his scholarship to attend Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kan., where he will pursue a degree in American and Indigenous People Studies.

“My older brother (by 12 years) Tyler graduated from Haskell and now is a human resources director in Portland, Ore.,” said Sessions.

“As a Native American, Tyler is a role model for me and others of what we can become,” he said.