Millage renewals pass, incumbents to return

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

There have been more eventful local elections than the ones held Tuesday, Nov. 7. All incumbents were re-elected unopposed and millage renewals passed handily.

The Saugatuck Public Schools’ three-year request to levy no more than the 18-mill statutory limit against non-homestead properties, plus 2 mills to guard against losing money due to future Headlee Amendment rollbacks passed 924 to 335. It equates to $5,737,075 for the 2017-18 school year, approximately 75 percent of the schools’ operating budget.

The district’s three-year request to renew 0.25 mills for community recreation was approved by almost the same margin, 922 to 336. It will raise an estimated $143,823, the program’s entire 208 budget.

The Interurban Transit Authority’s request for a five-year renewal of its expired 0.5-mill levy for operations service passed 1,158 to 160. In the first year it is estimated to collect $70,478 in the City of Saugatuck, $72,462 in Douglas and $144,017 from Saugatuck Township to continue low-cost, on-demand public transportation service.

The Township’s request for a five-year renewal of its previously-increased 0.9667 mill on taxes to pave, repair, construct or rebuild roads, bridges or drainage structures passed 597 to 123. It will generate an estimated $284,332 in 2018.

Douglas re-elected three incumbents to two-year city council seats. Lisa Greenwood received 266 votes, Kathryn Mooradian 249 and Greg Harvath 234.

Saugatuck did the same with incumbents Chris Peterson winning 196 votes, Jeff Spangler 192 and Bill Hess 185.

For Fennville City Commission, Thomas Pantelleria received 114 votes, Danielle Brien 111 and James Suerth 87 for three available two-year seats.

The Fennville Public Schools’ $23-million bond request for building renovations passed 702 to 629. Work will focus primarily on the high school and athletic facilities.