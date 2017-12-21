Miller time fr Douglas city council

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Who is best qualified to be the next Douglas City Council member: an ex-school board president, the city’s 12-year board of review chair, a corporate marketing professional or a comedian?

Council Monday chose Aaron Miller, digital marketing director for Herman Miller, to fill the seat former Mayor Jim Wiley vacated upon retiring Nov. 30. He will serve the balance of Wiley’s term through November 2018.

Miller, who held similar corporate posts for Target and General Mills during 12 years in Minneapolis, told council he moved to Douglas in 2015 because he was drawn by the small town lifestyle and wanted to become involved in civic life here.

Also applying were:

Maria Droz, the city’s taxation assessment board of review chair since 2005. The lifelong Douglas resident owns Breezy Acres Apartments and Lakeside Cleaning.

Michael Van Loon, territory manager for RM Wright Corp., Douglas representative on the Kalamazoo Lake Harbor Authority and Saugatuck Public Schools Board of Education member from 2002 to 2012, including the last three years as its president; and

Jerome Donovan, owner of Jerry Donovan Comedy, for which he performs plus handles regional sales and bookings of other comics. He is also a Douglas Downtown Development Authority member.

Council members thanked and praised all four candidates for their interest, inviting ones not chosen that night to pursue further involvement with the city.

“We do have other appointments come open,” council woman Lisa Greenwood said.