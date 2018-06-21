Mind wanders to IHOB, snakes

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

Its 3 a.m. and my mind is wandering. Here’s where it went:

To Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, where photos of flooding devastation created anxiety. Here I was enjoying 90-degree plus temperatures without a hint of rain, but there torrential downpours caused the worst flooding I have ever seen. Houghton and surrounding communities share incredible beauty. Hopefully they will be able to rebuild quickly.

IHOB caught my attention and has stuck there. What an ingenious marketing campaign. For those unaware the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) has changed its name to International House of Burgers (IHOB) for the time being, to introduce and promote a new lunch and breakfast menu that features burgers.

IHOB is everywhere and even got this guy to drive to one to sample the new burger. Alas, the line to be seated was long and I decided to try elsewhere. Word, however, on social media is that the hype is better than what is served.

I have written many columns over the years about using local businesses rather than big box stores. Unfortunately when I had a tire blowout and needed the help of local businesses, the two I called were too busy to be bothered.

I guess it’s terrific that they were busy and maybe I was asking for too much, but jeez, please listen to my dilemma before hanging up the phone. At one of the businesses I was put on hold for several minutes not once, but twice, before someone told me they were too busy to help. I just don’t think that’s how a potential customer that would have spent more than $500 should be treated.

To the picture of the 23-foot python that ate a grown woman in Indonesia. Please don’t tell my wife, who has an enormous fear of snakes, about this.

My fear is becoming as real as hers after reading about the woman who was tending to her garden, only to disappear. A few days later locals found and killed a 23-foot snake near the garden. When they slit it open, there was the dead woman.

At first I thought this was fake news, but when ABC and major newspapers ran with the story, I could only think of the 3-foot snake I killed the other day in my backyard.

To sports and pampered athletes. I was an athlete at one time, but didn’t have the skills or mindset to make it professionally. My obsession with sports apparently is shared by millions, as athletes who fill arenas and dominate television commercials are paid insane amounts of money.

Do I think they are worth their “Benjamins?” Absolutely not. Boxer Floyd Mayweather was paid $285 million last year for getting in to the ring with Connor McGregor for 12 rounds. That is insane. And his opponent, who had never boxed professionally, earned $99 million. One could say the fix is on and I would be a believer.

At about 4 a.m., my mind turned to a ditty I read earlier about crows. It claimed the creepy bird that gives me nightmares is smarter than most 7-year-olds.

According to many scientists, crows can recognize and remember actual human faces. If you might have shot at them with a BB gun or slingshot at some point, they are known to hold a grudge for years. If they encounter you again, they will either get aggressive or avoid you entirely.

Scientists say crows, based on their ability to solve problems and, get this, make tools, plus consider possible future events and other individuals’ states of mind, are the most intelligent animals on earth. Who would have thunk?