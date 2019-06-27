Home Around Town Missing man found after weekend search
Missing man found after weekend search
An elderly Ganges Township man was safe and doing well after being missing for 21 hours from an address in the 1400 block of 64th Street.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office as well as Michigan State Police were dispatched Saturday to the address to search for Jose Oviedo, 72, reported to have Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. It was believed he had walked away from his residence.

Multiple K-9 teams were called in from several jurisdictions to assist in an area search, along with Kalamazoo Air Care as an aerial observer. The sheriff’s dive team was activated to check nearby bodies of water.

Also assisting were Saugatuck and Ganges fire departments, plus South Haven and Gun Lake Tribal police. and Ganges and Saugatuck fire departments.

Oviedo was located shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to a hospital to be checked at the family’s request.

 

