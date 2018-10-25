Home Around Town Missing man’s body found in river
Missing man’s body found in river
Missing man’s body found in river

The body of a Grand Rapids man, reported missing in Saugatuck Oct. 13 was found Monday, Oct. 22, in the Kalamazoo River near where a surveillance video last showed him walking.

An Allegan County Sheriff’s deputy checking the area Monday saw part of Justin Michael Brown’s body underwater. Police who retrieved found no visible evidence of foul play.

Brown, 39, was last seen wearing a gray Columbia jacket, dark color baseball hat and blue jeans at a downtown bar around 1:15 a.m. early Saturday, Oct. 13, family and friends told deputies.

They and police searched the area and could not locate him. A surveillance video showed Brown walking on the boardwalk near Coral Gables around 2 a.m. There was no activity afterwards on his cell phone, the last known to still be in the Saugatuck area.

Brown had been staying with friends who had rented a condominium in the area when he failed to return. They told police he had no health or mental concerns and this behavior was not normal for him.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing by the sheriff’s office.

