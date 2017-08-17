Home Around Town Missing swimmer found safe on shore
Dunegrass grows south of Oval Beach

History Center cites volunteers Donovan, Bella

City appealing to fed to keep chain ferry afloat

Old School House to celebrate 150 years with gala weekend Sept. 23-24

25-question Saugatuck police survey is in mail

Blue Star

Life as performance art

Eclipse gazing, not so much

Wear special glasses to view eclispe

Friends continue plans, work on Blue Star Trail

 

 

8-17 Missing 2 KZ 3x-crBy Scott Sullivan

Editor

No one wants to see anyone endangered. But when reports came in local resident Marde Clardy was missing Thursday in Lake Michigan, hearts were in onlookers’ throats more than usual.

Clardy, 63, was training to swim an Iron Man triathlon leg for Team Nicole, named for her late daughter Nicole Mittendorff. The 31-year-old hung herself last year after reported abuse by fellow Fairfax County, Va., firefighters.

Saugatuck Township Fire District members, many of whom knew Nicole’s story, were among first responders to the Oval Beach scene. There, Clardy’s cousin Andrew Plummer, had called at 3:12 p.m. for help when the swimmer failed to show up at their planned destination.

“I was on shore with Marde’s dog, Diamond, when he had to relieve himself,” said Plummer. “I lost sight of Marde but wasn’t too worried; she is a strong swimmer who has done this before.”

Maybe too strong. Clardy arrived at their pre-arranged meeting point after 35 minutes — 15 earlier than Plummer and she had figured — then turned south and continued her swim, ending by coming ashore at friends’ home on Lakeshore Drive.

“Diamond and I arrived the site early,” Plummer said. “But not that early. I didn’t worry at first, but after about 30 minutes I thought I had better call 911.”

“Andrew did the right thing,” said STFD Chief Greg Janik. “You don’t take chances with Lake Michigan, even with strong swimmers.”

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Dive Team, training near the Blue Star Bridge at the time, plus the Saugatuck-Douglas police and U.S. Coast Guard responded also.

“I was amazed by how quick and caring they were,” Plummer said.

Cell phone reception can be patchy along the lakeshore. In time Clardy confirmed both her site and safety.

“I was afraid first responders would be angry because it had been a false alarm,” Plummer said. “All they were was happy she was safe.”

“That’s the point,” Janik said.

