Home Around Town Mitten Brewing eyes living on Borrowed Time land this spring
Mitten Brewing eyes living on Borrowed Time land this spring
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Mitten Brewing eyes living on Borrowed Time land this spring

0
CR 1_CR 1
now viewing

Mitten Brewing eyes living on Borrowed Time land this spring

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

I, robot

Demond’s
now playing

Judge shuts down DeMond's liquor license

villagehall
now playing

Saugatuck OK's police contract with sheriff

SDCA
now playing

SDCA appeals dunes rulings for fifth time

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Daylight savings time makes no sense

fennville-area-fire-department-logo
now playing

Fennville Fire Department eyes mutual aid with Clyde

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

DES 'Buddy Bench' product of children's care

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

County to remove, redo West Side Park steps

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Mitten Brewing Co. is looking to fill the 329 Water St., Saugatuck, space formerly occupied by Borrowed Time offering a similar use: beer, wine and food service indoors and outdoors.

City Council planned at a special meeting Tuesday to weigh approving the restaurant’s application for a Michigan Liquor Control Commission license.

Saugatuck approved the use for Borrowed Time Jan. 21, 2016. Section 154.081 of the city zoning ordinance states that special land use permits run with the land.

Mitten applicant Chris Andrus of Grand Rapids plans to continue the building and land’s existing use by running it as a pizzeria and craft brewing taproom. It also will serve wine.

Borrowed Time plans to reopen this spring in larger space at 22 Center St., Douglas, the former Center Stage Salon site.

Building owner Roma Van Haarn was successful finding homes for four semi-feral cats who for 10-plus years had lived on and near the 329 Center land.å

Related Posts
CR 1_CR 1

I, robot

Publisher 0
Demond’s

Judge shuts down DeMond’s liquor license

Publisher 0
villagehall

Saugatuck OK’s police contract with sheriff

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video