Mitten Brewing eyes living on Borrowed Time land this spring

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Mitten Brewing Co. is looking to fill the 329 Water St., Saugatuck, space formerly occupied by Borrowed Time offering a similar use: beer, wine and food service indoors and outdoors.

City Council planned at a special meeting Tuesday to weigh approving the restaurant’s application for a Michigan Liquor Control Commission license.

Saugatuck approved the use for Borrowed Time Jan. 21, 2016. Section 154.081 of the city zoning ordinance states that special land use permits run with the land.

Mitten applicant Chris Andrus of Grand Rapids plans to continue the building and land’s existing use by running it as a pizzeria and craft brewing taproom. It also will serve wine.

Borrowed Time plans to reopen this spring in larger space at 22 Center St., Douglas, the former Center Stage Salon site.

Building owner Roma Van Haarn was successful finding homes for four semi-feral cats who for 10-plus years had lived on and near the 329 Center land.å