Home Around Town Mixed Media features Leipski works
Mixed Media features Leipski works
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Mixed Media features Leipski works

0
2-9 Mixed Media 3x-cr
now viewing

Mixed Media features Leipski works

2-9 Rotary scholar 3x-cr
now playing

Rotary honors Joon

douglas
now playing

Douglas OKs liquor request

2-9 Les Mis 2x-cr
now playing

Broadway vet to direct SHS 'Les Mis'

arts-in-home-page-pic
now playing

Haworth, Herman Miller back SHS youths' designs

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

stoppel-1x-cr-4-2016
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Newspaper classifieds are safer alternative

2-9 WSG Parks 3x-cr
now playing

Designers select for WSG show

salesman
now playing

Knick film series to open with 'Salesman"

virtuecider
now playing

Cider maker cited for environmental steps

Mixed Media Gallery, 23 Center St., Douglas, will kick off its 2017 exhibits introducing sculptural art by Scott Leipski, such as “Seven Sins and Three Graces (shown), during the Winter Gallery Stroll Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18 and 19. Michigan artist Leipski specializes in imaginative and colorful figurative ceramic sculptures. Other gallery artists will be featuring new work too. Mixed Media is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. year-round. For more information, visit Mixedmediadouglas.com.

Related Posts
2-9 Rotary scholar 3x-cr

Rotary honors Joon

Publisher 0
douglas

Douglas OKs liquor request

Publisher 0
2-9 Les Mis 2x-cr

Broadway vet to direct SHS ‘Les Mis’

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video