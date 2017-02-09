Mixed Media features Leipski works

Mixed Media Gallery, 23 Center St., Douglas, will kick off its 2017 exhibits introducing sculptural art by Scott Leipski, such as “Seven Sins and Three Graces (shown), during the Winter Gallery Stroll Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18 and 19. Michigan artist Leipski specializes in imaginative and colorful figurative ceramic sculptures. Other gallery artists will be featuring new work too. Mixed Media is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. year-round. For more information, visit Mixedmediadouglas.com.