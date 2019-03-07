Home Around Town Monday crash closes I-196 lane, fuel leak plugged
Monday crash closes I-196 lane, fuel leak plugged
3-7 I-196 crash 6x-crMonday morning’s weather created problems on I-196 east of Saugatuck, with the most serious of two cars-vs.-semis accidents at 9:01 just north of the Kalamazoo River. Saugatuck Township Fire District IT director Erik Kirchert reported a driver in a northbound Mazda CX7 lost control right after the bridge and crossed the median, causing a head on collision with a southbound semi. No one was injured, but first responders had to shut down the right lane of the highway for more than an hour for cleanup. The truck’s fuel tanks had ruptured, said Kirchert, spilling close to 150 gallons of diesel crews sealed it applying Plug’n’Dyke. Eventually it was towed into Schulz Park after crews removed a part of the fence between the highway and park. The lane was reopened at 10:30 a.m. (Photos by Lt. John Mileskiewicz)

