More important issues Fox’s conduct, council says

Two Saugatuck City Council members were disappointed they had to discuss the conduct of a planning commission and fire board member who attended a rally in Lansing that some residents claimed was bad judgment and even dangerous.

“I’m frustrated we’re even talking about this,” councilwoman Holly Leo said at the Thursday, April 23, workshop, noting members are dealing with people losing income, businesses that might not reopen and flooded streets. Council needs to focus “on the crisis we’re in,” she said.

The city received seven emails from area residents and three memos from its attorney before about 60 people joined in the online meeting after resident Dan Fox, who was not wearing a mask, was quoted on a local television station while joining protesters at the April 15 “Operation Gridlock” in Lansing to oppose what they said was Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s overreach in her stay-at-home order to fight the coronavirus.

“I certainly support people’s right to protest as we have attended many protests ourselves over the years,” wrote Glenna DeJong, who also participated in Thursday’s meeting.

“The protest on (April 15) could have been done safely, but many protesters refused to socially distance and follow CDC recommendations as required in the Executive Order.”

Protesters from all over the state met, then traveled back to their hometowns where they could potentially spread Covid-19.

“Their actions have put us all at increased risk, including Dan’s actions for those of us in Saugatuck. I am scared and incensed,” DeJong wrote, noting her wife has an autoimmune disease.

“I don’t support actions that put me or my family in danger,” she told council Thursday. She said Fox would probably not be removed from his appointed positions, but said the council should consider a censure.

Fox did not speak at Thursday’s meeting. In his letter to council, Fox said he maintained social distancing and never identified himself as a Saugatuck official.

He said he received a threatening text message and received “quite a few rude, disparaging and mean-spirited personal attacks” online.

He said he would not resign his positions.

Three of the letters to council supported Fox and his right to demonstrate.

“I’m emailing because the thought of council putting a good man basically on trial for standing up for his beliefs is absolutely disgusting,” wrote Julie Maguire, who signed her letter “a pissed off tax paying local.”

“That Lib lead group you currently have on the council would protest if it was something they stood for so, why can’t Dan? It’s a free country and he’s standing up for small business!!!!!!” she continued. “For them to be able to be his judge and jury is a joke.

“Dan has done more for this community than most on the council and definitely more than any of the newbies.”

Mayor Ken Trester quoted information from the city’s attorney, saying for someone to be removed from an appointed office, there must be a link between misconduct and official duties. That threshold was not met, he said.

Councilwoman Garnet Lewis agreed with Leo’s disappointment and said that council has important issues to deal with. She said members should look at when his term expires and keep Fox’s actions “in consideration for the future.”

Councilman Barry Johnson defended the city getting its attorney involved, noting about 60 people linked to the meeting.

“We did our homework because of constituent concerns,” he said. “Now we put it to bed.”

The discussion about Fox came at the end of an about two-hour workshop on how to handle flooded streets from high Lake Michigan levels, issues with the coronavirus, city finances and department of public works activities. After Leo’s chastising comments about having to address the Fox issue, the people angry with Fox took a subdued tone.

Richard Waskin, who sent a letter to the city April 17 saying Fox broke the law, put lives at risk and his committee appointments “should be reexamined,” joked sheepishly that he was glad he didn’t speak his mind at the beginning of the meeting.

“The whole situation with coronavirus has got everyone on edge,” he said.

Keith Charak wrote council April 17 calling for Fox’s removal from the planning commission and fire board.

“What a terrible example for the citizens of Saugatuck & Douglas. He is endangering us all,” Charak wrote.

As the last public speaker at the close of the long meeting, Charak reminded council that the virus is going to infect Saugatuck.

“I do believe it’s going to inch here,” he said.