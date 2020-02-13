Home Around Town More record lake level highs foreseen
More record lake level highs foreseen
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

More record lake level highs foreseen

0
levels
now viewing

More record lake level highs foreseen

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

February Is Heart Health Month: Here's How To Boost Your Cardiovascular Health

Douglas treasurer Carpenter moves on

stevekent
now playing

Douglas Chief loses 'interim' tag

wade’s bayou
now playing

Waterfront Wade's Garage to be razed

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

First Dodge Viper Fetches Nearly $300K at Auction

STFD calls, except ones for fires, hit record highs

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Wet enough for you? Flooding and shoreline erosion that have plagued the area stand to get worse, say U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District hydrologists, who have tracked Great Lakes levels since 1918.

Lake Michigan last month set a new all-time January high, up 3.12 inches from the old record set in 1987. That translates to roughly 2.4 trillion gallons.

Of even more concern, the Corps expects that trend to continue into summer.

Lakes Michigan and Huron, which share a level because of their connection at the Straits of Mackinac, last year flirted with record highs set during 1986-87.

Hydrologists say if above-normal precipitation trends continue, all-time record highs for any month, set in October 1986, may be topped.

It is likely,” Great Lakes Hydraulics and Hydrology Office chief John Allis, “that water levels on lakes Michigan and Huron will set new monthly mean record high levels over the next six months.

“This sets the stage for coastal impacts and damages in 2020 similar to, or worse than, what was experienced last year.”

Persistent wet conditions across the Great Lakes basin continue to drive high water levels. Many cities across the basin set records in 2019 for the wettest period on record. The warmer-than-normal temperatures in January led to greater runoff and reduced evaporation across much of the basin.

Late winter and spring is a period of seasonal rise on all the Great Lakes due to increased rainfall and runoff. Water levels typically peak in the summer or early fall.

Significant erosion continues in many locations as water levels remain high. Strong storm systems and resulting large waves have compounded problems.

The Detroit District monitors and forecasts Great Lakes water levels and provides the data and analysis on its website at lre.usace.army.mil.

To learn more, including about how to protect property and investments along the coast plus Corps programs that may assist you, go to lre.usace.army.mil/About/Great-Lakes-High-Water/

Related Posts
10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr

Blue Star

Publisher 0
IMG_1345

Life as performance art

Publisher 0

Douglas treasurer Carpenter moves on

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video