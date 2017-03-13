More than Invasive Species Now Threatening the Health of the Great Lakes

Every year people go to the Great Lakes to swim and boat, but while these seemingly endless bodies of freshwater are popular summer vacation spots, they’re being threatened on several fronts.

Journalist Dan Egan’s new book, The Death and Life of the Great Lakes, details the history of the Great Lakes and how issues facing these bodies of water have evolved past simply invasive species. The book describes a wide array of events, from urbanization to climate change, threatening the health of the lakes.

Currently, some 200 invasive species thrive in the Great Lakes, often brought in by freighters and other vessels coming from non-native areas. Smaller boats are great for rivers and lakes, but bigger boats between 20 and 30 feet long may be better suited to ocean waters. Those boats that do frequently traverse ocean waters may be unintentionally bringing in invasive species.

But as Egan’s book makes clear, the Great Lakes are now being threatened by much more than just invasive carp.

Newly proposed budget cuts at the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration (NOAA) and the U.S. Coast Guard could have a significant negative impact on much of the research and conservation efforts currently taking place to restore the Great Lakes.

According to a report released by The Washington Post, the Trump administration plans to cut the NOAA’s current $5.6 billion budget by 17%. This proposed budget cut is just one of many that are being discussed in the White House at the moment, and comes almost immediately after a proposed 97% budget cut to an Environmental Protection Agency program, as well. This particular EPA program helps fund many different services around the Great Lakes, including pollution cleanup and invasive species management in eight states across the nation.

In addition, Politico reported that the U.S. Coast Guard is also facing a budget cut. As part of Trump’s immigration enforcement plans, a 14% cut has been proposed for the organization’s $9.1 billion budget.

The U.S. Coast Guard, aside from being a reliable security force on the Great Lakes, runs search and rescue operations, breaks ice on the lakes, and helps enforce EPA laws. Retired Admiral James Loy, a former Coast Guard commandant, explained that a budget cut would be devastating for the organization.

The proposed cuts would affect the organization “across the board in all its missions, including cutting back aircraft hours and cutter days at sea,” Loy said in an interview with Politico.

As a result, some recent glimmers of hope from the Great Lakes, such as the resurgence of a few native species, may soon start to fade.