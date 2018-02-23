Most artistic? Look here, Expedia says

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Travel giant Expedia has named Saugatuck-Douglas one of its 2018 Most Artistic Towns in America.

The firm’s second annual listings released Feb. 12 cited the area’s artistic roots dating back to the Ox-Bow’s founding and culture that continues to thrive around it.

“If you come to this area for the trails, beach and other outdoor pursuits,” writes Expedia’s Lily Rogers, “you’d sell yourself short not to take part in the rich cultural offerings of the Art Coast of Michigan …

“The culture of creativity that sprang up from art students looking for more natural inspiration and outside-the-box thinkers settling in, has fostered the growth of galleries, live performances, and art events, making this region an exciting destination for creativity-seeking travelers,” the piece continues.

“See live theater, attend workshops, or take in the exhibits at the bold Saugatuck Center for the Arts. Also, come in summer for the Waterfront Invitational Art Fair or Village Square Art and Fine Crafts Fair, pop into Amazwi Contemporary Art or Water Street Gallery, or create your own works at the Express Yourself Art Barn,” Rogers recommends.

Saugatuck-Douglas is the second-smallest community cited in this year’s listing, meant, said Rogers, to acquaint travelers with places where they can “see, hear and feel something new.

“Art,” she continues, “allows us … to take journeys to new ways of thinking and experiencing the world, to see deeper and live richer through imagination and connection.

“Perhaps that’s why it is so exciting to visit places with thriving arts communities, where you may run across colorful graffiti and murals, talented street performers, inspiring museums, stimulating literary events and world-class theater.”

“Street performers” may need work here. Still …

Other Smallest cities (population 1,000 to 19,999) cited were Spring Green, Wisc.; Ojai, Calif.; and Beacon, N.Y.

Small (population 20,000 to 99,000) cities listed were Oxford, Miss.; Quincy, Ill.; Minot, N.D.; Santa Fe, N.M.; and Edmond, Okla.

Medium (population 100,000 to 349,000) cities cited were Boulder, Colo.; Cambridge, Mass.; Ann Arbor; Berkeley, Calif.; Lafayette, La.; Savannah, Ga.; Cincinnati, Ohio; Des Moines, Iowa.; Madison, Wisc.; and Tacoma, Wash.;

Large (population 350,000 to 1 million) cities listed were St. Louis, Mo.; Honolulu, Hawaii; Mesa, Ariz.; Baltimore, Md.; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, N.C.; and Indianapolis, Ind.

To read the article, visit https://viewfinder.expedia.com/features/americas-artistic-towns/#SaugatuckDouglas.