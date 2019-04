If Oval Beach seems broader these days, it is, thanks to 34,000 cubic yards of spoils dredged from the Kalamazoo River federal channel between Coral Gables and Lake Michigan and spread by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor The King Co. at the Saugatuck city park. The $375,000 project, scheduled to be largely completed this week, deposited spoils sand shoreside this time in the dredging cycle due to high Great Lakes levels. (Photo by Scott Sullivan)