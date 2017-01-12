Home Around Town MSW alum Pfeiffer wins ‘Hamilton’ national tour role
MSW alum Pfeiffer wins ‘Hamilton’ national tour role
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

MSW alum Pfeiffer wins ‘Hamilton’ national tour role

0
1-12 Pfeiffer Solea 1x-cr
now viewing

MSW alum Pfeiffer wins ‘Hamilton’ national tour role

12-22-spo-fenn-martinez
now playing

Fennville boys get past Coloma

1-12 Tubas 6x-cr
now playing

A lot of brass

icysidewalk
now playing

Saugatuck still eyeing sidewalk-clearing costs

mdot
now playing

Tax hikes expected to yield $460 million for state roads

Obama, With Former Presidents Bush And Clinton, Speaks On Haiti
now playing

'All Governments Lie' screens Jan. 19 at SCA

knickerbocker
now playing

Hope hosts free dance concerts

Dealer Vehicles in Stock
now playing

Michigan Ranks 8th in Nation for Best Drivers

1-5-cold-dock-6x-cr
now playing

Cold dock

10435120_788973931146708_3171078003812900467_n
now playing

Township weighs ZBA, police study candidates

Layout 1
now playing

Read and (maybe) grow rich, winter offer says

Actress Solea Pfeiffer (shown at left), whose first Equity job was at Saugatuck’s Mason Street Warehouse, recently landed the role of Eliza in the national tour of “Hamilton: An American Musical.”

Local theatre goers may remember Pfeiffer, then a musical theatre student at the University of Michigan, in Mason Street’s 2014 production of “Beehive: The Musical.”

“Hamilton,” a sung-through musical about the life of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, debuted on Off-Broadway, then Broadway in 2015 to unprecedented box office sales.

The show—with music, lyrics and book by Lin-Manuel Miranda—won a record-setting 16 Tony nominations, winning 11 including Best Musical. It also won the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Last October it opened at PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago.

National tour performances begin March 10 at the SHN Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco. It will play there for 22 weeks, followed by a 21-week engagement in Los Angeles.

 

Related Posts
12-22-spo-fenn-martinez

Fennville boys get past Coloma

Publisher 0
1-12 Tubas 6x-cr

A lot of brass

Publisher 0
icysidewalk

Saugatuck still eyeing sidewalk-clearing costs

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video