MSW alum Pfeiffer wins ‘Hamilton’ national tour role

Actress Solea Pfeiffer (shown at left), whose first Equity job was at Saugatuck’s Mason Street Warehouse, recently landed the role of Eliza in the national tour of “Hamilton: An American Musical.”

Local theatre goers may remember Pfeiffer, then a musical theatre student at the University of Michigan, in Mason Street’s 2014 production of “Beehive: The Musical.”

“Hamilton,” a sung-through musical about the life of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, debuted on Off-Broadway, then Broadway in 2015 to unprecedented box office sales.

The show—with music, lyrics and book by Lin-Manuel Miranda—won a record-setting 16 Tony nominations, winning 11 including Best Musical. It also won the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Last October it opened at PrivateBank Theatre in Chicago.

National tour performances begin March 10 at the SHN Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco. It will play there for 22 weeks, followed by a 21-week engagement in Los Angeles.