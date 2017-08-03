Home Around Town MSW slate wins state Wilde nominations
MSW slate wins state Wilde nominations
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

MSW slate wins state Wilde nominations

0
8-3 MSW awards 6x-cr
now viewing

MSW slate wins state Wilde nominations

8-3 VF fire balloon 5x-cr
now playing

Saugatuck having fun

8-3 Boat accident 5x-cr
now playing

Boating accident mars weekend fun, heroes respond

SmithTyler Daniel
now playing

Competency hearing set

reward
now playing

B&E victim offers rewards

8-3 fennville clinic front
now playing

AGH opens Fennville clinic

8-3 Harbor weed 5x-cr
now playing

Harbor weed grows thick

8-3 Earhart Amelia 2x-cr
now playing

Aviatrix Earhart had local link

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

8-3 VF night boat 5x-cr
now playing

Festive salute

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

Mason Street Warehouse’s 2016 theatre season has been honored with five nominations for the 2017 Wilde Awards, including Best Musical and Best Performance by a Lead Actor.

The awards honor top productions, performances and technical work produced or presented by professional theatres across Michigan. Nominations are made based on reviews by professional critics at EncoreMichigan.com.

Mason Street nominations were for:

Best Musical: “The Great American Trailer Park Musical,” Kurt Stamm, Director.

Best Performance, Lead Actor, Musical: James Scheider, “Million Dollar Quartet.”

Best Performance, Lead Actor, Musical: Tom Vendafreddo, “Murder for Two.”

Best Design, Sets: Jeremy Barnett, “The Great American Trailer Park Musical.”

Best Music Direction: Jamie Reed, “The Great American Trailer Park Musical.”

“Last summer was a very special season with all three Mason Street productions, garnering rave audience reviews and setting sales records,” said Saugatuck Center for the Arts executive director Kristin Armstrong. “We’re delighted to be recognized via this statewide platform, and look forward to bringing a few Wilde Awards back to West Michigan.”

The award ceremony takes place at The Berman Center for the Performing Arts in West Bloomfield Aug. 28. It is open to the public with doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the main event at eight. Tickets are available at theberman.org.

 

Related Posts
8-3 VF fire balloon 5x-cr

Saugatuck having fun

Publisher 0
8-3 Boat accident 5x-cr

Boating accident mars weekend fun, heroes respond

Publisher 0
SmithTyler Daniel

Competency hearing set

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video