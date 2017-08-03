MSW slate wins state Wilde nominations

Mason Street Warehouse’s 2016 theatre season has been honored with five nominations for the 2017 Wilde Awards, including Best Musical and Best Performance by a Lead Actor.

The awards honor top productions, performances and technical work produced or presented by professional theatres across Michigan. Nominations are made based on reviews by professional critics at EncoreMichigan.com.

Mason Street nominations were for:

Best Musical: “The Great American Trailer Park Musical,” Kurt Stamm, Director.

Best Performance, Lead Actor, Musical: James Scheider, “Million Dollar Quartet.”

Best Performance, Lead Actor, Musical: Tom Vendafreddo, “Murder for Two.”

Best Design, Sets: Jeremy Barnett, “The Great American Trailer Park Musical.”

Best Music Direction: Jamie Reed, “The Great American Trailer Park Musical.”

“Last summer was a very special season with all three Mason Street productions, garnering rave audience reviews and setting sales records,” said Saugatuck Center for the Arts executive director Kristin Armstrong. “We’re delighted to be recognized via this statewide platform, and look forward to bringing a few Wilde Awards back to West Michigan.”

The award ceremony takes place at The Berman Center for the Performing Arts in West Bloomfield Aug. 28. It is open to the public with doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the main event at eight. Tickets are available at theberman.org.