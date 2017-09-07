MSW’s ‘Trailer Park’ wins two Wilde Awards

Mason Street Warehouse took home two 2017 Wilde Awards — for Best Musical Direction and Scenic Design — for last summer’s “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” — at the Aug. 28 honors presentation at The Berman Center for the Performing Arts in West Bloomfield.

The awards recognize the 2016-17 professional theater season across Michigan.

Jamie Reed received the award for Best Musical Direction award and Jeremy Barnett Best Scenic Design honors for the Saugatuck professional Equity theatre’s season-ending show last summer.

“Trailer Park” was also nominated for Best Musical. Mason Street garnered additional nominations for Best Actor in a Musical (James Scheider for his portrayal of Jerry Lee Lewis in “Million Dollar Quartet” and Tom Vendafreddo for his portrayal of all nine suspects in “Murder for Two.”

“We’re honored and delighted to have been nominated for five awards for our 2016 season,” said Saugatuck Center for the Arts artistic director and Mason Street founder Kurt Stamm.

“The Wilde Awards honor Michigan’s professional theaters and the superb work they produce,” he continued. “Mason Street Warehouse is in fantastic company. I couldn’t be prouder of the team of professional actors and technicians who contributed.”

Wilde Awards recognize the best productions, performances, and technical work produced by opera and theatre companies statewide. Nominees and winners are chosen based on reviews written by the professional critics of EncoreMichigan.com.

During the 2016-2017 season they reviewed 242 productions produced or presented by 69 companies. Forty-seven productions received nominations this year.

“We knew from audience response that last season was a very special one,” said SCA executive director Kristin Armstrong. “It’s gratifying to gain this critical recognition as well.”