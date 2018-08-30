Mt. Baldhead challenge adds art medals for finishers

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The 19th annual Mt. Baldhead Challenge charity road and trail runs Saturday, Sept. 8, to be held on new courses, have another new twist:

The first 500 runners and walkers to complete either the 12.4-mile “extreme” course or 6.4-mile “short” one, will receive custom-designed, handmade ceramic medals courtesy Ox-Bow School of Art, which crafted and glazed them, plus Sauga-tuck Center for the Arts children’s campers, who helped event volunteers paint them.

As also befits a unique event in a one-of-a-kind setting, top men’s and women’s overall and masters (age 40 and old-er) finishers will also receive limited edition Mt. Baldhead prints courtesy Saugatuck artist James Brandess.

Event volunteers are welcome to an organizing session Wednesday, Sept. 5, in The Barrel Room at Sauga-tuck Brewing Co. 2948 Blue Star Hwy., Douglas, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Those who can attend can grab a complementary beverage, pick up their free race t-shirts, watch a race Power Point, discuss course assignments, socialize and have fun. Volunteers who can’t can pick up their shirts and assignments Friday, Sept. 7, during pre-race packet pick-up in downtown Saugatuck’s Wicks Park from 4 to 7 p.m.

West Michigan’s Ultimate Multi-Terrain Runs will for the first time feature two separate starts with a common finish in Wicks Park at 9 a.m.

Both will start with a cannon blast from onboard the Harbor Duck, a World War II amphibious and local touring vehicle, stationed in the middle of the Kalamazoo River.

The long race, extended from past years’ 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) will start at Wicks while the shorter one — formerly 5K— does so across the river with the first-time “Simulstart.”

The “short” race — here- tofore also named for Mt. Baldhead even though it never included the 302 steps to the dune’s summit — now will. Saugatuck High School buses will shuttle entrants from downtown to there.

Wait, there’s more. Ox-Bow has cleared a 1-plus-mile trail looping up to what locals know as the Crow’s Nest. Good luck running that, unless you are an Olympian.

Saugatuck-Douglas Rotary Club members helping organize the event encourage average mortals to take time they need to enjoy the experience.

Walk where you must, letting speedsters pass. Enjoy wooded “silence” — which soon turns symphonic with birdcalls, sounds from the river glittering far below, leading to the summit. See why the Crow’s Nest view is revered by hikers who have scaled its past trails.

Then come back down and face Baldhead. Whew!

Cheering your achievement atop the sand dune will be live Saugatuck High School band music.

Then through dune-ridge trails down to cut through the Dune Ridge development, through Tower Marina and back to Wicks Park, where Saugatuck Brewing Co., one of the Challenge sponsors, will offer its special Mt. Baldhead Blonde beer with pomegranate and the Saugatuck gourmet diner GROW special treats.

This in addition to standard free post-race goodies such as bananas, orange slices, Aquafina water (also available at aid stations throughout both courses), baked goods and more.

Fun will start Friday, Sept. 7, with pre-race packet pickup in Wicks Park from 4 to 7 p.m. A free Little Feet, Big Feat run around the park — as many or few laps as children like — will start at 6 p.m. and offer finishers ribbons and Popsicles afterward.

Event proceeds will go to SHS Interact Club missions to the Dominican Republic, Douglas Christian Neighbors food and clothing pantries, Rotary student scholarships and many others.

Pre-registration through Sept. 6 costs $35 for both races and includes a high-quality “Baldy 2.0” tech shirt. To do so, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Saugatuck/MtBaldheadChallenge or macsportstiming.com. Registration after Sept. 6 or on race day costs $50 for both races.

For more information, visit mtbaldheadchallenge.com, visit the race Facebook page or call (269) 857-2570.