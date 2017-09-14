Mt. Baldhead Challenge daunts, delights for good cause

A peerless course, good cause and near-perfect weather drew 382 registered runners and walkers to the 118th annual Mount Baldhead Challenge Saturday.

The Saugatuck-Douglas Rotary Club-sponsored event, which billed itself as West Michigan’s The Ultimate Multi-Terrain 15K and 5K Races, saw a 50-entrant spike from last year’s all-volunteer operated Challenge, which raised $10,000 for local charities. This year’s accounts are still being tallied.

Tim Pisacich, 32, of South Bend, Ind., led 252 finishers through the signature 15K (9.3-mile) course that included the 302 steps up Mt. Baldhead, loops through Oval Beach, Ox-Bow and the Dunegrass development, in one hour, three minutes and 19 seconds.

Past women’s winner Melis-sa Moore, 31, a past-Sauga-tuck resident who now resides in Chicago, claimed the wo-men’s 15K honors in 1:07:35.

Also receiving limited-edition James Brandess prints, donated by the artist, as 15K men’s and women’s masters (age 40 and over) champions were Steve Hulst, 61, of Zeeland (1:07:38) and Laurie Birkholz, 42, of Saugatuck (1:12:39).

Saugatuck Middle School eighth-grader Max Sharnas, 13, repeated as 5K male winner in 17:42, while his father, Mike Sharnas, 45, paced the men’s masters in 19:17.

Laurel Dawson, 61, of Muskegon paced the women in 22:54. Because Dawson was overall distaff winner, masters honors went to Carol Springer of Saugatuck in 23:26.

The race also entertained its first Michigan Governor candidate, Republican Dr. Jim Hines, 62, who ran the 5K in 25:45, second in his age group, before debarking for a campaign stop in Muskegon.

A race team headed by Rotarians Chris Yoder, Jack Sheridan, Jim Sullivan and Scott Sullivan (no relation), plus Twisthink president and design/branding head Gordon Stannis, expressed thanks to banner sponsors Saugatuck Brewing Co., NexGenMDx, Edward R. Jones (George Stoutin), American Lighting Brands and Twisthink.

Other key cash or in-kind contributions came from Newell Brands, Gentex, Lakeshore Health Partners-Family Medicine Douglas (Holland Hospital), Specators, Chemical Bank, Hilliard Lyons, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Aqua-Fine, James Brandess, The Commercial Record, Wunder Roofing, DeMond’s SuperValue and Kismet Bakery.

The Saugatuck Township Fire District and Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department played key roles in insuring runners’ safety. Photographers Erin Wilkinson, Marty Raebel and Ted Swoboda documented the Challenge visually. Their work can be viewed on the race website that appears below.

Downtown Douglas’ Beery Field hosted both races’ start and finish. That city and neighbor Saugatuck hosted runners and volunteers showing off natural beauty of the communities. Close to 100 course volunteers lent their talents, time and encouragement to the effort.

Fun also included a free children’s Little Feet, Big Feat run around Beery during pre-race packet pickup Friday. Each finisher won a ribbon, Gummi bears and popsicles and cheers from observing grown-ups.

For complete results and more information about next year’s Sept. 8 challenge, visit mtbaldheadchallenge.com or the MBC’s Face book page.