Muskegon Police Officer Fired After KKK Memorabilia Was Found In His Home

The city manager of Muskegon, Michigan confirmed on Sept. 13 that an officer with the Muskegon Police Department has been terminated from his position after an internal investigation spurred from the discovery of some questionable decor in his home. The officer under investigation was Charles Anderson, who had been with the department for over two decades.

The saga of the investigation began on Aug. 7 when Rob Mathis, a prospective homebuyer, posted a photo on Facebook of something in the home he was touring with his wife, brother, and son. However, Mathis found something that was more alarming than unusual. He saw a framed Ku Klux Klan application on the wall of the house. Mathis, an Army veteran who is black, said that he noticed Confederate placemats and flags in the home as well. His wife also spotted a police officer's coat as they walked around the home.

Putting the signs together, the family began to feel very uncomfortable in the home. They had been looking forward to touring the Holton home, as it seemed practically perfect from its listing, but the contents made its appeal plummet. The Mathis family cut the tour short and left with their very apologetic realtor.

Knowing the type of items that were in a police officer’s home, Mathis felt compelled to say something about the situation online.

“It’s unfortunate that he’s in our community, because he might have put people in jail on false charges, especially minorities. Because he was a police officer, it was my moral obligation to say something about it,” Mathis said about Anderson.

The day after Mathis posted the photo of the KKK application, the city found that Anderson was “in possession of certain items associated with a white supremacist group” and placed him on administrative leave.

On Sept. 23, the City of Muskegon released a report over 420 pages long that includes transcripts of interviews with Anderson, Mathis, his wife, and the realtor. Anderson, who is white, told investigators that he purchased the Confederate flags as part of a collection of items for his favorite television show, “Dukes of Hazzard.” In regards to the KKK application, the ex-officer denied ever being or trying to be a supporter of the group. He said that he purchased the application for $20 or $30 because he loves history and that segment of history is part of his heritage, good or bad.

Although body cameras would make police more likely to act appropriately, there aren't any devices influencing how they act in their private lives. Even if there were, MLive, a media company in Grand Rapids, reported that the Police Department's policy manual doesn't specifically prohibit private displays of prejudice. However, the policy manual does stipulate that officers perform all of their duties with impartiality, specifically in regards to sex, religion, status, political belief, or aspiration. As prejudices in these areas that affect their professional duties are sometimes revealed by the more personal aspects of an officer's life, the city found enough reason to terminate Anderson.

After discovering Anderson’s apparent prejudices through the racist items in his home, Muskegon’s current county prosecutor, D.J. Hilson, has said that he might re-evaluate a shooting involving Anderson that occurred ten years ago. In 2009, Anderson shot and killed Julius Johnson while in a foot chase. Johnson was a black man who was unarmed at the time of the shooting. According to authorities, Johnson had repeatedly hit Anderson in the head with a blunt object. The county prosecutor at the time cleared Anderson of any wrong-doing, determining the shooting was in self-defense.

Hilson has said that his decision to re-evaluate the 2009 shooting will depend on the results of the Police Department’s internal investigation.

In the meantime, the Mathis family is taking their unexpected experience and working to improve law enforcement transparency in the community. They've teamed up with social justice advocate Ebony Davis to push for a better future. Together, they want to bridge the large gap that exists between the police and the community to ease the experiences of the next generation. As a diverse community, they feel the need to protect the next generation who will live there as much as possible.