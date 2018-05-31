Mute swan removal moot here for now

By Chris Yoder

April’s “Swan song for mute bird removal plan” story in The Commercial Record got local historian Chris Yoder doing research.

The article dealt with Saugatuck Township tabling indefinitely a proposal allowing the Michigan Department of Natural Resources public access for “removal” of 50-plus mute swans from Tyler Bayou upstream from the I-196 bridge. Some local residents opposed this move as a “swan slaughter.”

The first Commercial Record mention of a swan here that Yoder could find appeared in the Nov. 12, 1880, issue, where it was reported:

“Fred Minier shot a white swan in the marsh above the village last Thursday that measured 6 feet, 8 inches from tip to tip of the wings and 4 feet from bill to feet. We think this is the first one that has ever been killed in this vicinity, and is a very large one.”

From the size of this bird, it could have been either a trumpeter or a mute swan, but in either event the article indicates swans were not common visitors at that time.

Minier was a marine engineer born in Ohio in 1856. He died of pneumonia in 1915 and is buried in Riverside Cemetery. His wife Eva died the next year leaving an eight-year-old daughter.

A DNR pamphlet claims the mute swam was brought to America in the mid 1800s and arrived in Michigan in 1919. Wikipedia reports:

The trumpeter was nearly extinct south of Canada by the early 20th century, with fewer than 100 thought to be south of Canada. Joe Johnson, a biologist for the W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary, obtained trumpeter swans from Alaska for reintroduction to Michigan beginning in 1986.

The population has grown via continued re-introductions and organic growth to 756 birds by 2015. The native swans have benefited from removal of non-native mute swans by the beginning in the 1960s, with a decline from 15,000 mute swans in 2010 to 8,700 in 2015.

The DNR’s goal is to reduce the state mute swan population to 2,000 by 2030.

An online listing of the “top 100 ebirders in Allegan County” show that five of these have recorded seeing a trumpeter in the county in either March or April 2018 (Could be the same bird?).

“Reports are that swan hunting is allowed (type restrictions not known) in Utah, Nevada, Montana, South Dakota, North Dakota, Virginia and North Carolina during season, and that younger birds are tastier than old ones (which taste like fishy mutton).”

Swan hunting is not allowed in Michigan, unless you are the DNR.