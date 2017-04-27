Home Around Town Nabbed…
Red Hummer
Nabbed…

4-27 AD Schoon Tanis 6x-cr
'Tis the season

firelights
Documents track fire district, township spat

4-27 Dunegrass suit 6x-cr
'No can do,' court says of marina bathroom plan

Boyce named Citizen of the Year

4-27 KimberMatthew Wayne
Suspect arraigned in Lakeshore Convenience store armed robbery

library
Library seeks public input on improvement plan

ladyjustice
Arsonist violates probation, faces up to 30 years in prion

4-27 SDABA meganandtiffany 4x-cr
SDABA kicks off spring

schoolbus
School bus garage collapsing

saugsign
City calls for cool-headed fire code cooperation

A man who police say acted suspiciously around girls ages 18 and 16 in Douglas and Saugatuck Township April 18 was arrested the next day in front of Weathervane Mall in Douglas and now faces deportation. Pati Bekken captured this photo of Allegan County and Saugatuck-Douglas police pulling over a red Humvee driven by Rufino Cornejo-Marquez, 32, of Pittsburg, Texas. The suspect was arrested for a misdemeanor traffic violation, questioned about the incident with the girls and taken to Allegan County Jail, where a check with U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement turned up records expected to result in Cornejo-Marquez being deported.

