A man who police say acted suspiciously around girls ages 18 and 16 in Douglas and Saugatuck Township April 18 was arrested the next day in front of Weathervane Mall in Douglas and now faces deportation. Pati Bekken captured this photo of Allegan County and Saugatuck-Douglas police pulling over a red Humvee driven by Rufino Cornejo-Marquez, 32, of Pittsburg, Texas. The suspect was arrested for a misdemeanor traffic violation, questioned about the incident with the girls and taken to Allegan County Jail, where a check with U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement turned up records expected to result in Cornejo-Marquez being deported.