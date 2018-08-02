Home Around Town National Night Out set Aug. 7
National Night Out set Aug. 7
The City of Saugatuck, Allegan County Sheriff’s Department and Saugatuck Township Fire District will host the county’s first ever National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 7, in Coghlin Park from 6 to 8 p.m.

NNO is a community-building campaign that brings together citizens and first responders under positive circumstances that promote partnerships making communities safer, more caring places in which to live.

The family-friendly events are celebrated by more than 38 million neighbors across 16,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide.

Activities will include meet-and-greet with first responders, sheriff’s department handouts, fire equipment and safety demonstrations, Dog Walker Watch program training, raffles, and giveaways.

There will also be food, drink and other giveaways from local businesses and kids’ organizations.

Sponsors include Huntington and Chemical banks, Del Sol, Saugatuck-Douglas Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, Saugatuck-Douglas Area Business Association, Fennville Chamber of Commerce, Mill Pond Realty, Flametamer Fire Protection and the Interurban Transit Authority.

Parking will be available in the city’s Culver Street lot across from Coghlin Park.  The CVB will sponsor a free shuttle bus between the Saugatuck High School parking lot to the event site from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

For more information contact Saugatuck City Hall at (269) 857-2603 or visit Facebook pages of the city, sheriff’s department and fire district.

 

