Nature program is for birds
Still RJ after all these years

Audit finds Saugatuck city in good fiscal shape

School board fetes outgoing members Huffman, Lamb

Saugatuck updates fees, now charges for bad checks

Fennville mayor calls for new city welcome signs

Blue Star

Life As Performance Art

I'm glad to go to Hell anytime

Surviving telemarketers can be fun

Rotary Club welcomes new business members

DeGraaf Nature Center, 600 Graafschap Road, Holland, invites the public to a “Know Your Feathered Friends” program studying birds such as the American kestrel (shown) Saturday, Jan. 9, at 2 p.m. Many kinds of birds spend their winters in the area after having migrated from nesting areas far north. Teachers will show how you can attract some of them to your own backyard, what kinds of birds to expect plus the types of feed and feeders to use. The fee is $3 per person or free for center members. To register, call (616) 355-1057 or email degraafnaturecenter@cityofholland.com.

 

