Neidelinger named new SM/HS principal
Neidelinger named new SM/HS principal

Saugatuck Public Schools have hired Mark Neidlinger as the district’s new middle/high school principal.

Neidlinger, principal of Walden Green Montessori School in Spring Lake, will replace Tim Travis, who since January has served both in that role and as district superintendent, stepping in for Rolfe Timmerman.

The school board chose Neidlinger, whose experience includes transforming Drummond Montessori Magnet School into Chicago’s first-ever public Montessori school, from a pool of candidates that included building-level administrative leaders from throughout the Midwest, Texas and the East Coast.

The new SM/HS principal, a native of Jenison, earned his bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University and master’s degree from Lewis University. He began his education career as an upper elementary and middle school language arts and social studies teacher before becoming the principal of Drummond,

The board chose Neidlinger based on his wealth of administrative experience and knowledge of personalized learning, among other strengths.

