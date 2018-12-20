Neighbors boil over Water Street zoning change

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Water Street zoning changes that would ban residential uses on some properties will have a second look after several angry residents confronted Saugatuck City Council at its meeting Dec. 10.

“That waterfront property is important to the vibrancy of the community,” said Councilman Bill Hess, also a member of the planning commission where the proposed rule changes were drafted.

Council members will discuss the issue at a workshop, then send the con- cerns back to the commission to be addressed, according to Mayor Ken Trester.

No timeline was set. The changes must come back to the city council for approval.

Work on the ordinance change began in 2014 over concerns that private residences, if allowed, would block the public’s view of the water, Zoning Administrator Cindy Osman told council.

Planners want to make sure the boardwalk along the Kalamazoo River is kept open to the public, said Councilwoman Chris Peterson.

“This is a critical and important topic,” said Councilman Mark Bekken about public access to the waterfront.

The area, called the C-2 Water Street South Zone, is on the west side of Water Street from Francis Street to Culver Street at Coghlin Park. The proposed changes would forbid single- and multi-family residences, including second- and third-floor apartments, as well as residential condominiums. Home occupations and short-term rentals on upper floors would also be forbidden.

The two residential structures now in the district would be permitted to remain as non-conforming uses.

Removing those uses reduces the property value of Coral Gables, 220 Water St., said attorney Owen Ramey of Lewis, Reed and Allen PC of Kalamazoo, who represents the Saugatuck business.

“At first look, it could constitute a taking,” Ramey said, meaning the move could deprive the property owner of economic uses that could lead to legal action.

Ramey was concerned his client received no notification of the possible change before Monday’s meeting, an issue echoed by others among the half-dozen people who spoke against the ordinance change.

Osman said the city does not have to notify each property owner individually in the district because the move is not a rezoning. The changes were listed in a local newspaper as required by law.

Two public hearings at the planning commission level were held, Hess said.

The discussion was part of a recent change in city council procedure. All ordinance changes must now be introduced for discussion at a council meeting but cannot be voted on until the next meeting.

