Neighbors, planners question Vine Street proposal

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck City Planning Commission June 21 tabled acting on Vine Street Cottages LLC’s request to develop a private street and divide 6.7 acres into 10 single-family home lots north of dead-end Vine and west of Park streets, asking for traffic and engineering studies regarding its potential impacts.

VSC, owned by Mosaic Homes of Grand Rapids founder/president Brad Rottschafer, acquired the land via deed transfer from Dune Ridge SA LP, which is developing the 21-lot Dunegrass project on 56 of the 130 acres that comprised the ex-Presbyterian Camps stretching west to Lake Michigan.

Dune Ridge bought the century-old camps in 2014 from the Presbytery of Chicago, strapped to pay off loans resulting from settlement of a 1990s sex scandal involving a Windy City youth minister, for $10 million.

The proposed 6.7 acres are zoned Peninsula West R-1 Residential and located in state-designated critical dunes, hence development there would also require Department of Environmental Quality approval.

Vine Street Cottages seeks site plan approval for a land division allowed by right, which would let it sell the remaining parcels on a fee-simple basis, said zoning administrator Cindy Osman.

This as opposed to applying for planned unit development (PUD) or site condo- minium approvals, which have different strictures.

Under the previous zoning ordinance, said Osman, formal site plan review was required to divide land and build in critical dunes. To streamline that process, the ordinance was amended so these approvals could be granted administratively.

“However, we did reserve the right for the planning commission to conduct a site plan review for unusual or unique applications through the formal review process. This application is exactly that,” she said.

“It is essential that this land division be open to public comment to avoid an appearance of impropriety or ‘back door’ dealing,” Osman continued.

As such, the request is regulated both by city ordinance and the Michigan State Land Division Act, which is “fairly complicated” said the ZA, requiring “a look back to the status of the property as it existed in 1997; calculating the number of permitted splits based on acreage, exempt splits (again based on acreage) and bonus splits based on shape.

“These permitted splits can be deeded to a resulting parcel. In this case, the resulting parcel … will be allowed 11 splits under the Land Division Act,” Osman said

Under zoning ordinance requirements, the resulting parcels must be at least 21,780 square feet, connected to public water and sewer, and have access to a public or private street.

Osman recommended that the planning commission, should members find standards met, could approve or deny the request with the following conditions:

That the Saugatuck Township Fire District reviews and approves the street for compliance with the International Fire Code. All required DEQ permits are in place, Water, sewer and other utilities are installed according to specifications of the authority having jurisdiction, and; A $5,000 escrow account be established with the city.

Vine Street Cottages claims the plan is compliant with DEQ critical dunes and fire access standards, plus existing steep slopes and the site’s wooded nature will serve to screen it and decrease noise levels.

Neighbors attending Thursday’s hearing were less confident about logging and construction noise. They noted Vine, like Park Street, is narrow and has no sidewalks. Park is especially congested during busy summers there, neighbors said.

Gary Medler, a semi-retired Chicago lawyer who lives on Vine Street, called for planners to turn down the application because:

Under the code, the planning and zoning administrator (Osman) had no authority to approve the land division because the parcel is not a lot in a recorded subdivision. The subject parcel, Medler observed, is non-platted; Under the code, the administrator had no authority to determine the permitted divisions for the parcel because it is not a lot in a recorded subdivision; Under the Land Division Act, applicant’s parcel cannot be further divided until October 2026; The parcel has no present permitted divisions under the LDA and no divisions were legally transferred to applicant upon buying it; and Applicant’s proposal is in effect a PUD, which is prohibited in the PW district under the code.

Medler said planners should:

Find the administrator’s actions and all determination on the application void. Require Osman to submit the application to the city assessor as required by the LDA and code; and Deny Vine Street Cottages’ site plan review application.

“The lot,” said Medler, “is completely forested and will require weeks of chainsaws and equipment to log the site for the proposed homes and the road.

“To the immediate west you will notice the dune slope rising dramatically and continuing north to the end of the lot. This steep slope dunescape will have to be carved away to make room for the development. To the east it’s easy to see that the topography will not screen the existing adjacent homes along Park Street from view of the site or noise.

“With the substantial removal of the forest behind these homes, the noise will be amplified, not decreased.”

The development, he went on, is not consistent with PW zoning’s intent to be the least-dense residential district in the city.

“Applicant proposes 10 new homes be placed directly behind the 14 plus tightly-aligned residential structures along the west side of Park Street. This cluster of 24 plus homes in an area approximating 200 feet by 1,300 feet would create the densest, most-concentrated residential area anywhere in the city.

“This becomes even denser if you add in the 10-plus structures on the east side of Park Street, which then becomes 34 plus structures in an area approximating 300 feet by 1,300 feet.

“Vine Street is not a 2-lane street,” Medler went on. “Vehicles cannot enter and exit off Park Street at the same time. The development will substantially increase the volume of traffic in and out of Vine Street, creating congestion and backups along Park Street.”

The commission asked for further traffic and engineering information before reconsidering the request.

“I am looking into what the city can and can’t do legally to pursue these in a case like this,” Osman said.