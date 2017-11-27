Neuens named Douglas Drama-Free Queen

Kim Neuens Design & Interiors owner Kim Neuens (holding pillow) was presented this year’s 10th annual Douglas Drama-Free Queen Award for consistently filling the downtown “with fun, drama and love in a good way.” Joining her at last Friday’s presentation were, from left, Michael Burmeister, Dwayne Kniola, Kim Kelly, David Hamelin, Ed Green, John Thomas, Phil “the Douglas FedEx guy,” a mechanical Santa, Walter “the Wonderful” Klimek and Mary Nyhof. (Photo by Erin Wilkinson)