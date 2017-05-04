Home Around Town New Black Walnut offers casual, upscale flare
New Black Walnut offers casual, upscale flare
By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Black Walnut Restaurant & Bar has reopened at 129 Griffith St., in the Saugatuck Mews building, Saugatuck, with a new owner and fresh dining concept.

Paul Adams, most recently executive chef at South Haven’s Hawkshead Restaurant, is offering what he calls “a primitive modern dining experience using old world techniques with a modern twist in a comfortable alternative dining venue.

“We focus on dinners,” said Adams, “with a full experience including wines or other drinks, as guests wish.

“We serve fresh and unprocessed food with modern presentations in a casual, upscale setting,” he continued.

“There’s a huge connection between food and memories. We want people to really enjoy their time here,” he said.

The renewed Black Walnut is now open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m., plus Fridays and Saturdays from 4 to 10 p.m. Adams plans to add lunches and be open seven days a week come summer.

For reservations and more information, call (269) 857-5005 or visit blackwalnutrestaurant.com.

 

 

