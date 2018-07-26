New city committee will look at employee pay

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck City Council Monday set up a three-member committee to look at pay levels for non-contract city employees.

Mayor Ken Trester and council members Jane Verplank and Bill Hess will report their recommendations to council by Dec. 20.

“The City is constantly seeking to hire and retain excellent employees and the City Council recognizes that the ability to offer competitive compensation forms a critical part of this undertaking,” City Manager Kirk Harrier wrote in a memo to council about forming the committee.

Council took a similar approach in December 2017 when it appointed three community members to examine council pay.

In other business Monday, council: