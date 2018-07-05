New Coastal Tours offer tastes of the area

A new business, Coastal Tours, is offering custom journeys to West Michigan lakeshore breweries and wineries in a 14-seat passenger bus retrofitted with tour amenities.

“We are blessed to have some of the most delightful wineries and craft beer breweries,” said Coastal Tours owner Kim Zdybel, adding customized group tours with designated drivers is great way to enjoy what the region — ranging from Saugatuck to Holland to South Haven and further — offers.

“We have partnered up with the best wineries, breweries and vineyards around the area. Our customers can be sure that each stop is going to be memorable one,” she said.

Tours can be reserved for any day, subject to availability and can be customized to groups’ needs. The lowest package starts from $325 for three hours of touring and enjoying samplings of spirits at selected sites.

For reservations and more information, visit coastaltours.org, email tours@coastaltours.org or phone (616) 366-8387.