Home Around Town New Coastal Tours offer tastes of the area
New Coastal Tours offer tastes of the area
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

New Coastal Tours offer tastes of the area

0
7-5 Coastal Tours 6x-cr
now viewing

New Coastal Tours offer tastes of the area

7-5 Lake MI baptism 6x-cr
now playing

Church members 'washed anew' in Lake Michigan

7-5 Neve Jean 1x-cr
now playing

Clerk Jean Neve to join Douglas city veterans stepping down this year

7-5 STFD heat 3x-cr
now playing

Heat on for firefighters during weekend

DCIM112GOPRO
now playing

Ex-pol takes flying leap

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Murders hit close to home

7-5 CCD butterfly face 6x-cr
now playing

CCD says thanks with family, food and more

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Volunteers pack 70K+ meals for hungry families

7-5 Spirit Space labyrinth-cr
now playing

Spirit Space celebrates gardens, labyrinth

A new business, Coastal Tours, is offering custom journeys to West Michigan lakeshore breweries and wineries in a 14-seat passenger bus retrofitted with tour amenities.

“We are blessed to have some of the most delightful wineries and craft beer breweries,” said Coastal Tours owner Kim Zdybel, adding customized group tours with designated drivers is great way to enjoy what the region — ranging from Saugatuck to Holland to South Haven and further — offers.

“We have partnered up with the best wineries, breweries and vineyards around the area. Our customers can be sure that each stop is going to be memorable one,” she said.

Tours can be reserved for any day, subject to availability and can be customized to groups’ needs. The lowest package starts from $325 for three hours of touring and enjoying samplings of spirits at selected sites.

For reservations and more information, visit coastaltours.org, email tours@coastaltours.org or phone (616) 366-8387.

Related Posts
7-5 Lake MI baptism 6x-cr

Church members ‘washed anew’ in Lake Michigan

Publisher 0
7-5 Neve Jean 1x-cr

Clerk Jean Neve to join Douglas city veterans stepping down this year

Publisher 0
7-5 STFD heat 3x-cr

Heat on for firefighters during weekend

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video