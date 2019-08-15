Home Around Town New Coghlin docks link more boaters to downtown
dockBy Scott Sullivan

Editor

New Coghlin Park floating docks that will accommodate boaters looking to visit and shop downtown now await your vessels after being installed last week.

Starting with Saugatuck-Douglas Chamber of Commerce seed money, the City of Saugatuck last year matched a $180,000 Michigan Department of Natural Resources Waterways Grant with $90,000 of its own to buy the new floating structure.

The city also agreed to pay Fleis & VandenBrink $10,200 for design, construction engineering and bidding.

The main/center dock is 129 feet long with finger piers of 16, 24 and 30 feet projecting from it. The docks do not offer water nor electric utilities to discourage overnight stays.

They are designed to bring people ashore to shop, dine and drink in town. One boat slip will be Americans with Disabilities Act accessible.

