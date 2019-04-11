New Coghlin docks to be in by July 4

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

The new docks at Coghlin Park should be in place by July 4 after the Saugatuck City Council Monday approved a bid for the project.

The company Meeco Sullivan will do the work for $170,977. The only other bid was $265,000 from TJM Services.

The new floating dock will be 129 feet long with finger piers of 16 feet, 24 feet and 30 feet at the park’s south shore. No water or electric utilities are proposed to discourage overnight stays.

One boat slip will be Americans with Disabilities Act accessible.

The docks are designed to bring multiple people ashore to shop, dine and drink in town.

The city last year received a $180,000 Michigan Department of Natural Resources Waterways Grant. Saugatuck pays half the cost.

The city originally hoped to have construction done this spring, but the timeline was too tight for bidders, according to city manager Kirk Harrier. The city moved the timeline later in the year and received the two bids.

In other business, Saugatuck was notified by the Arbor Day Foundation that it is a Tree City USA for 2018.

“Communities worldwide are facing issues with air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being, and energy use,” wrote Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation.

“Saugatuck is stepping up to do its part. As a result of your commitment to effective urban forest management, you are helping to provide a solution to these challenges.”

The city has won that designation annually for years.