Home Around Town New Coghlin docks to be in by July 4
New Coghlin docks to be in by July 4
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

New Coghlin docks to be in by July 4

0
coghlinpark
now viewing

New Coghlin docks to be in by July 4

4-11 Coyote geese 6x-cr
now playing

Meep-meep!

10435120_788973931146708_3171078003812900467_n
now playing

Township asks to rejoin Fennville ambulance

4-11 Mateo Bros 3x-cr
now playing

Women Who Care give brothers lift

10435120_788973931146708_3171078003812900467_n
now playing

Township rezones may harvest marijuana uses

10435120_788973931146708_3171078003812900467_n
now playing

Township OKs low bid to resurface roads

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Lesson learned: Next time, buy local

4-11 Bee informed 2x-cr
now playing

Better bee health? Let apiarist plan it

4-11 Catalino Chad 1x-cr
now playing

New public defender to set up county office

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

The new docks at Coghlin Park should be in place by July 4 after the Saugatuck City Council Monday approved a bid for the project.

The company Meeco Sullivan will do the work for $170,977. The only other bid was $265,000 from TJM Services.

The new floating dock will be 129 feet long with finger piers of 16 feet, 24 feet and 30 feet at the park’s south shore. No water or electric utilities are proposed to discourage overnight stays.

One boat slip will be Americans with Disabilities Act accessible.

The docks are designed to bring multiple people ashore to shop, dine and drink in town.

The city last year received a $180,000 Michigan Department of Natural Resources Waterways Grant. Saugatuck pays half the cost.

The city originally hoped to have construction done this spring, but the timeline was too tight for bidders, according to city manager Kirk Harrier. The city moved the timeline later in the year and received the two bids.

In other business, Saugatuck was notified by the Arbor Day Foundation that it is a Tree City USA for 2018.

“Communities worldwide are facing issues with air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being, and energy use,” wrote Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation.

“Saugatuck is stepping up to do its part. As a result of your commitment to effective urban forest management, you are helping to provide a solution to these challenges.”

The city has won that designation annually for years.

 

Related Posts
4-11 Coyote geese 6x-cr

Meep-meep!

Publisher 0
10435120_788973931146708_3171078003812900467_n

Township asks to rejoin Fennville ambulance

Publisher 0
4-11 Mateo Bros 3x-cr

Women Who Care give brothers lift

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video