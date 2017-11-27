New Fennville administrator to start work Dec. 4

Fennville’s first city administrator will start in the new position Dec. 4, Commercial Record correspondent Jim Hayden reports on his Bicycle Base Fennville blog.

But Amanda Morgan of South Haven (shown at right) got a head start Monday attending the Fennville City Commission meeting. Hayden is also a commission member.

“I’m here to observe so I can hit the ground running,” said Morgan, who sat in the audience.

The commission agreed Nov. 6 to hire Morgan, who is customer service manager for the City of South Haven. She has also been South Haven city clerk and administrative assistant to the city manager.

Morgan, who has been employed by South Haven since 1999, has a bachelor’s degree in business administration/ management from Western Michigan University.

As administrator, she will oversee the Fennville clerk/treasurer and department of public works, plus handle city financial oversight and write grants. The administrator will not oversee the police or fire departments.

Morgan will make $50,000 a year, according to Mayor Pro Tem Jim Suerth.

Commissioners, noted Hayden, opposed creating a city manager or administrator position as recently as 2016, but by August this year changed their minds after the department of public works head went part-time and the clerk announced her retirement.

Monday’s meeting was one of the shortest meetings the commission has had, lasting 19 minutes. Meetings usually are more than an hour.

Commissioners unanimously re-elected Tom Pantelleria as mayor and Suerth as mayor pro-tem, who fills in when the mayor is absent. Pantelleria was not at the meeting due to the death of his father.