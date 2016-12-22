New Fennville police chief on job ahead of time

Fennville’s new police chief is walking the beat earlier than planned, reports Commercial Record correspondent in his Bicycle Post Fennville blog.

Mel Brummel began as department head Tuesday, a week-and-a-half ahead of the planned Jan. 1, 2017, start. The city commission, of which Hayden is a member, unanimously approved the start date as well as Brummel’s contract at its Monday meeting.

Retiring Chief Dan Hoffman handed in his uniform and equipment that day after serving as police chief since the department formed in 2013. Hoffman is using his accrued sick and personal days before leaving the department, said Hayden.

The situation means Fennville technically has two police chiefs until the end of the year, though Hoffman will not be active, according to commissioner Danielle Brien of the city services committee, which that oversees police, fire and ambulance services.

Hoffman covered the Fennville area as an Allegan County Sheriff’s Office deputy for many years before becoming chief, said Hayden.

“Thank you for all the years of being a part of our lives,” Hoffman told the commission Monday. It was “an honor and a privilege” to be part of the city, he added.

Mayor Tom Pantelleria thanked Hoffman for his service. “We’re very appreciative and grateful for the work you’ve done,” Pantelleria said.

The city congratulated Hoffman with a cake after Monday’s meeting. A community farewell event was earlier this month at the Fennville Community Athletic Center.

Hoffman plans to drive a bus for Hamilton Community Schools and drive for the Macatawa Area Express in Holland.

Brummel was hired as an officer with the Fennville department earlier this year. His one-year contract is for $21 an hour based on a full-time 40-hour week, said Hayden. He will receive three personal/sick days and six vacation days. The contract also grants health benefits, something Hoffman did not receive as part-time chief.

The city will cover 80 percent of Brummel’s current $1,200-per-month health care policy starting Jan. 1. For the year, the city will pay about $11,800, according to Brien.

Brummel retired in January after 32 years with the Allegan City Police Department.

In November, the city approved hiring Anthony Brown as a part-time officer at $16.50 per hour for a minimum of an eight-hour work week. Brown also works for the Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department.