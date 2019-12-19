New rep’s criminal record stirs Fennville flap

Background checks, anyone? Fennville Mayor Tom Pantelleria admitted on a local radio show it had “been a rough week” after he and fellow city commission members learned new appointee Morgan Bolles had a lengthy criminal record, Commercial Record correspondent Jim Hayden reported on his Bicycle Base Fennville blog.

After naming Bolles to the commission Dec. 2, peers learned the 32-year-old’s record includes carrying a dangerous weapon, assaulting or resisting a police officer, domestic violence and a moving violation causing death, wrote Hayden, who is also a member of the commission.

Since his appointment, photographs have surfaced showing Bolles’ association with the hate group The Proud Boys.

Pantelleria told “Morning Grind” show host Mike Johnson Saturday commissioners were initially pleased with Bolles because he regularly attended city commission meetings for months and ran a write-in campaign for office but lost. Nothing about his past criminal or political issues came up during the election.

When commissioner Danielle Brien resigned Nov. 18, Bolles was one of two people who applied for the opening.

“We have a young man, 32, with family,” said the mayor. “He knows the issues … the charter qualifies him to serve.”

In his application to the commission, wrote Hayden, Bolles said he has a passion to serve the public.

“I have a drive to learn what I can to make the best decisions, to move the city in the best directions,” Bolles wrote.

Then social media began to point out Bolles’ criminal record and pictures. Local newspapers and television stations reported on the issue.

Recently-published photos show Bolles at a September rally in Lansing with the group The Proud Boys, classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Bolles is holding the group’s flag in one image and flashing what is considered a white supremacist hand sign in another.

City hall has received many calls and emails about the appointment, some supporting Bolles but many opposed, Pantelleria told Johnson.

“We’ve had a lot of people very concerned that a person associated with a hate group is representing them,” said the mayor.

Bolles has already been sworn in and cannot be expelled by the commission. He can be removed by recall petition and vote, but not until at least six months in office, according to state regulations.