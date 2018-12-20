New Saugatuck Back Bay owners look ahead

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

New owners of Back Bay Cottages, at 625 and 645 Lake St., are asking the Saugatuck Planning Commission for a special land use to “bring the quaintness the property — a motor home court since 1939 — deserves.”

Sean and Jenni Steele, dba as Relax Rentals LLC, hope to remodel the 38,026-square-foot parcel’s existing, units, repair or replace the current house, replace its large cottage with a gathering area, plus add a pool and duplex there. The land lies within the city’s LS-Lake Street R-2 zoning district.

A public hearing on their request is planned Thursday, Dec. 20, in city hall starting at 7 p.m. The Steeles also need separate Historic District Commission approval to do the work.

Sean Steele owned Holland-based Chef Container, a 2002-founded trash collection and disposal business which sold last year to Republic Services. Jenni Steele owns the For the Love of Shoes shop, soon to start its seventh year in downtown Saugatuck.

Their proposed finished project would include the main house with two units, former garage, plus six cottages and boat slips on Kalamazoo Lake. Each unit will be more than 300 square feet and have required plumbing facilities.

Relax plans extensive landscaping. “There were many mature trees (on the parcel) in very bad condition,” wrote zoning administrator Cindy Osman in a project memo to the commission. “Branches were falling on the roofs and those trees were removed.

“No changes to the topography have been proposed. Therefore (the commission) may find this standard is met.”

Each cottage will have its own entrance with walkways. No changes will be made to fire department or other emergency access.

There is no planned parking area increase, there will be no outside storage areas and trash areas will be screened. All exterior lighting will be similar to existing lighting, the ZA noted.

“The project is small enough in nature and not likely to create adverse impacts on neighboring properties,” wrote Osman, noting the Quaint Cottages development is across the street from it. “Therefore staff does not recommend a bond requirement,” her memo said.

“The buildings on this site,” the Steeles wrote in a note included with their application, “have been here for over 40 years now. The additions and remodeling we are proposing will bring back the look and flow of the property to fit in as the neighboring properties do.

“The landscaping and grounds will be renewed to enhance the feeling of the site as well be managed to be safe and a well-maintained site for visitors to enjoy and respect.

“The site will have new walkways, landscaping and a more-open feeling to enhance the building of Lake Kalamazoo and have the seclusion of a motor lodge it once was so many years ago.

“All the buildings will have access to public safety through the walkways and street within a 200- to 250-foot distance.

“You will see on our plans that the character will remain the same as well as the additional features we are presenting will fit well with the area and history of this site.

“We love the Saugatuck area and want to give this project it deserves and needs,” the Steeles’ letter said.