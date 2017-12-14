New Saugatuck snow, ice district in effect

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Downtown merchants, sharpen your shovels.

Saugatuck’s new snow removal rules are now in full swing after city council Monday established guidelines that could mean certain property owners pay cold, hard cash for unsafe sidewalks.

“I look at it as a tool for extreme cases,” said Mayor Ken Trester, not to get “every snowflake” off the pavement.

The city has tried for years to find a way to clear downtown sidewalks. City crews now plow the sidewalks but the equipment purchased in 2015 leaves a thin layer of snow that melts and freezes, creating slippery walkways. Property owners are supposed to clear that.

Under the previous rules, if a sidewalk was not cleared, the property owner would be cited, but the civil infraction process was time-consuming, cumbersome and difficult to enforce. The rules adopted Monday allow the city to immediately clear an area in the new Snow and Ice Clearance District and bill the property owner. The fee could be collected on property taxes if not promptly paid.

“This district seems to be the lesser of two evils,” said councilman Barry Johnson. “It’s a better way to handle it than through civil infractions.”

The new district is both sides of Butler Street between Culver Street and the southern boundaries of Village Square Park, both sides of Mason and Hoffman streets between Water and Griffith streets and both sides of Culver between Butler and St. Joseph street if the latter were extended.

The district includes businesses, homes, churches and city property. Landowners will be notified of the new rules, said city manager Kirk Harrier.

When the city has to clear an unsafe icy area, it will charge based on the cost of labor ($30.75 an hour), equipment, material ($15 for a 40-pound bag of salt) and a $25 administration fee.

The new rule is a fair way to handle unsafe sidewalks, according to councilman Bill Hess. People who keep their sidewalks clear don’t have to pay anything, but “it’s the scofflaws” who have to foot the bill, he said.

Mark Bekken was the only council member to vote against the new rules. He foresees problems with enforcement.