New schools head faces May bond challenge

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

It’s official: 12-year Saug-atuck Middle/High School Principal Tim Travis is the district’s new superintendent.

Travis faces what he and school board members agreed Jan. 24 is a “daunting” challenge and opportunity — perhaps most immediately a long-discussed May bond request for building improvements and maintenance.

The public is invited to the next board workshop Monday, Feb. 5, at which bond proposal details, including funding more specifics on the improvements, will be discussed. It will start in the high school media center at 6 p.m.

The board voted unanimously last Wednesday to offer Travis the post vacated by Rolfe Timmerman, who announced last fall he would retire effective Friday, Jan. 26.

The 50-year-old’s retirement was short-lived. Timmerman, superintendent here for nine years, tweeted Jan. 22 he is now principal at West Ottawa’s Lakeshore Elementary School.

The SPS board voted to hire Travis after a 90-plus-minute second-round interview, the first having been Jan. 17. He was the only candidate interviewed.

After deliberation, board president Nathan Lowery called, letting Travis know he was on speaker phone, to inform him he was a unanimous choice. The statement was followed by applause from the 43 people in attendance.

“Tim is a great fit for the candidate profile,” said Lowery. “He made an excellent impression during both interviews.”

“There is simply no better candidate to get the district where it needs to be,” he continued. “We all look forward to working with Dr. Travis to move our district forward.”

“Forward” means following up on proposed building renovations to replace aging infrastructure and create physical spaces that promote innovation, creativity and drive excellence.

Such enhancements, proposed for both Saugatuck Middle/High and Douglas Elementary schools, have been discussed in community outreach forums and public meetings for more than a year.

They would include more windows for daylight, open space, more areas for community events, flexible areas and transition zones meant to encourage greater student collaboration between classrooms and engagement with the outdoors.

How much would they cost? More information will be revealed at the Feb. 5 workshop. The next board meeting, at which actions can — and must — be taken in time to place bond proposals on the May ballot, will be Monday, Feb. 12, at 6 p.m.

This May, two 5-year assessments approved by voters in May 2013 come off the tax rolls.

One allowed the district to borrow as much as $1.185 million in general-obligation unlimited tax bonds to acquire, install and equip educational technology for its buildings, plus buy equipment, furnishings and school buses. It cost 0.59 mills in its first year.

The other, 0.5 mills as partial renewal of a 1-mill sinking-fund levy, was used for construction or repair of buildings, acquiring real estate for sites and other purposes as authorized by state law.

“The board has discussed seeking renewal of, or a slight increase to, these measures to fund the proposed improvements,” said Travis. “But that’s yet to be determined.

“I hope the public attends the board workshop and meeting. Input will be welcome,” Travis said.

The new district leader, who holds a Ph.D. in K-12 Educational Leadership from Western Michigan University, became SM/HS principal in 2005 after 20 years as a teacher, coach and administrator for the Unionville-Sebewaing Area Schools in Tuscola County, near the Saginaw Bay.

There, he taught math and physics, coached the varsity football team to 1998 and 2004 state championships, coached boys and girls track and served as special education director before becoming middle school principal from 1997 to 2005.

Travis also holds both a Master’s degree in athletic administration and a Bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Central Michigan University.

“First and foremost,” he said of his qualifications to become superintendent here, “are the many positive relationships I have formed with students, parents, community members, faculty and support staff. I plan to build on these relationships.”

He also cited institutional knowledge he’d gained in the past 12 years and

“I am a big believer,” said Travis, “in the power of small schools and particularly in the power of Saugatuck Public Schools to provide a first-class, well-rounded educational experience for each and every student.”